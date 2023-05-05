Branch Manager, Portfolio Manager, Sr Wealth Advisor, Life Insurance Advisor, BMath CPA CMA CIM
North Shore Wealth Management, Manulife Securities Inc.
202- 1100 Walker’s Line, Burlington ON L7N 2G3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$327-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$59-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$500,000 -
$65-million
Lynn Curtin Lange began her career in the investment industry in 1987 in her hometown of Burlington, Ontario. In 2005, she set up her own independent advisory firm, North Shore Wealth Management, which became a Manulife Securities Incorporated office in 2012.
Lynn leads its skilled team of investment professionals as Branch Manager, Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor. Her clients include individuals, business owners, and multi-generational families.
Lynn earned her Professional Accountant designation (CPA CMA) in 1988. That provided her with the essential skills to build holistic retirement and estate plans, and tax-efficient investment portfolios. She relies on the support of her dedicated all-female team, which includes a Financial Advisor, Financial Advisor Assistant, and Insurance Specialist. Together, they provide first-class personalized service to clients. Lynn feels passionately that the client-advisor relationship is the anchor to a successful planning strategy, and provides a deeper, more robust familial experience. She also believes in frequent client communication and education.
Lynn has served her Burlington community for over 40 years through her volunteer efforts, including raising funds for local charities and serving on boards in a governance capacity. In September 2002, Lynn was awarded the University of Waterloo Alumni Achievement Medal. It honoured her professional contributions in the financial services industry, and her active participation in community and public service commitments.
In November 2022, Lynn was named as one of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors: Best in Province 2022 from The Globe and Mail in partnership with SHOOK Research. The award is an inaugural ranking of the country’s most effective financial advisors by region.
Lynn loves to travel with her husband and family, and enjoys music, golf, sailing, and alpine skiing in her personal time.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.