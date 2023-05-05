Senior Investment Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager, CIMA, CFP, MBA, CFA
BMO Nesbitt Burns
1 First Canadian Place, 40th Floor, Toronto, ON M5X 1H3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$1.4-billion
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1.5-million -
$7.5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$2.5-million -
$10-million
Terri Szego is a Senior Investment Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager with BMO Nesbitt Burns, and leads the Szego Jones Lawrence Wealth Management Team in downtown Toronto.
She and her business partners, Doug Jones and Richard Lawrence, specialize in comprehensive, personalized, wealth planning for high-net-worth families and institutional clients. They are dedicated to helping families achieve their goals, and serve as trusted advisors to their clients by providing conservative wealth management and detailed wealth planning.
To deliver an exceptional client experience, they have built a strong and experienced team, comprising of
Ann McCarron, Senior Investment Associate; Hill Su, Wealth Associate; and Glen Breglia, Mario Glavas, Bianca Creanga and Hailey Friedrichsen, Client Service Associates. The team shares historical knowledge of the market and the foresight to implement new ideas. A team approach also ensures that families have the continuity of a stable advisor relationship through generations.
Terri began her investment career in 2000 when she left the mines of northern Ontario to join the mining group of BMO Capital Markets. Finding that her interests were more aligned with helping individual clients with their financial affairs, Terri started as an Investment Advisor with BMO Nesbitt Burns 19 years ago.
She holds a Bachelor of Engineering degreefrom Queen’s University, and an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business. Terri also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. In 2015, Terri was a nominee for the IIAC Top Under 40 award.
In the community, Terri is a strong supporter of Kids Help Phone and the United Way. From 2018-2023, Terri was a member and then Chair, of the Investment Advisor Advisory Committee at BMO Private Wealth. She was also a member of the Nesbitt Burns Management Committee from 2021-2023, representing the views of her Investment Advisor colleagues to senior leadership.
Terri and her husband, John, are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. Based in Oakville, they enjoy skiing, playing tennis and traveling with their three children.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.