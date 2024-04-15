The alarming rise in auto thefts in Canada over the last few years has thrown a harsh spotlight on vehicle cybersecurity. Many of today’s “smart” cars are stolen by hacking into their keyless locks and push-to-start ignitions, prompting the federal government to demand that automakers reveal their measures to prevent cyberattacks.

Mitra Mirhassani, a professor in the University of Windsor’s Department of Electric and Computer Engineering and an expert in cybersecurity, says that attention is overdue. But she adds that auto thefts are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to vehicle vulnerabilities.

“There are more problematic issues,” she says, ranging from data theft “to loss of life.”

The North American auto industry got its first taste of those dangers in 2015, when a pair of hackers showed how they could gain remote access to a Jeep Cherokee’s operating systems, wresting control of its steering, brakes and accelerator from the driver. It forced the Jeep’s manufacturer, Fiat Chrysler, to recall 1.4-million vehicles.

At the time, Prof. Mirhassani was doing research into security issues with AI hardware and realized many of those digital components were being used in cars. “I found no one in the automotive sector was talking about cybersecurity as part of their design criteria,” she says. “It was a real issue that needed to be addressed.”

In 2021, she and fellow UWindsor professor Ikjot Saini launched the SHIELD Automotive Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Canada’s first organization devoted to combatting cyber threats to the transportation marketplace.

The centre conducts research into the many risks of computerized vehicles. It also provides training for much-needed cybersecurity professionals and is building a growing list of industry partnerships. Among its close collaborators is Block Harbor, a Detroit-based company that provides automotive cybersecurity solutions.

Block Harbor is a team of automotive cybersecurity experts united under the goal of building great solutions to keep mobility safe. They have nearly a decade of experience in fortifying vehicles against cyber threats under their belt and are developing mitigation test suits to the community of vehicle cybersecurity auditors, automakers and suppliers.

“Mitra and her team are early pioneers in this area,” says Block Harbor founder and chief executive officer Brandon Barry. “We’re happy to support their initiatives, where we develop technology that can then be used by their organization.”

Mr. Barry says that cars are becoming like an iPhone on wheels, with increased connectivity and autonomy, and each new feature adds another potential “attack surface.” It will only get worse as the auto industry transitions to electric vehicles. “EV chargers that plug into cars are a huge risk point,” he says.

Along with the vehicle itself, the AI components that control its communications and navigational systems are also vulnerable. Prof. Mirhassani says one area of SHIELD research involves fraudulent software updates.

“The car owner might receive a notice that an update is required, but it could actually be a malicious actor trying to get into the car,” she explains. “With technology provided by Block Harbor, we’ve been looking at how you can verify whether a software patch is real or fake.”

Block Harbor is also assisting in SHIELD’s educational efforts, helping to shape courses for UWindsor students interested in entering a nascent field.

“The biggest automotive cybersecurity threat in Canada is the lack of talent,” Prof. Mirhassani says. “Our primary mandate is to create a skilled workforce that can deal with these issues.”