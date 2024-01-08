While the majority of young Canadians are more optimistic about their futures, many of them have concerns about their finances and careers.
Those are some conclusions from a recent Youth Outlook Study conducted by Ipsos with support from the RBC Foundation, through RBC Future Launch. Coming out of the peak pandemic years, the study asked young Canadians about their lives.
In what areas do they feel confident? What makes them anxious? What makes them assured as they navigate new ways of work and their life goals?
The study found that youth generally feel more positive on markers such as mental health and senses of purpose. On the flip side, more than one-third say they’re usually or always stressed or anxious.
When asked what supports would be most useful, the youth surveyed mentioned mental health services, skills development, career opportunities, work experience and networking. That was especially true for women, girls, people living with disabilities and LGBTQ2S+ communities.
“When young people succeed, Canada succeeds,” says Mark Beckles, vice-president of Social Impact and Innovation at RBC. “Given how significantly the world has changed over the past several years, we urgently need to think about what needs to be done differently to support those who need it most.”
Worries about the future often creep in around ages 18 to 21, says Sean Simpson, senior vice-president at Ipsos. “These worries linked to job anxiety, poor social life, poor finances and poor health,” he adds about the survey findings.
He says these types of surveys are essential to help determine what supports are most beneficial for youth. “The only way we can measure progress is through tracking and then understanding if the interventions that we’re doing are having a positive impact.”
The results also enable older generations to grasp the challenges and headspace of today’s youth. “One of the reasons why youth are feeling a bit pessimistic or frustrated is that they believe those in charge don’t understand their plight,” Mr. Simpson says.
“Helping youth of today feel optimistic, confident and ready for tomorrow is of paramount importance,” Mr. Beckles adds.
To help young people discover and prepare for the jobs they want, he notes that the RBC Future Launch program offers a free online tool called RBC Upskill powered by FutureFit AI. “It navigates users to the kinds of jobs that actually match both their skills, interests and the way they like to work.”
While RBC Upskill is open to anyone, it is particularly useful for the segments the youth survey highlighted that might need more supports. They’re not seeing the same gains as other groups, so implementing targeted programming and resources for them is an important call to action.
As an example, RBC Future Launch has partnered with Easter Seals on a self-directed online course to aid youth with disabilities in enhancing employability and life skills. Course content ranges from critical thinking to digital literacy in the workplace. This is part of RBC’s commitment to leveraging survey data to find partners that can work with individuals that need additional resources.
Within each segment, young people alluded to the persistent stigma around mental health and access to resources. But 41 per cent said they are reluctant to access the mental health resources they need. As a result, RBC Future Launch is supporting a new approach.
“We’re investing in integrated youth service models – or mental health resource hubs – across the country,” says Mr. Beckles. “The idea is to ensure young people who are struggling with mental health have access to the services they need.”
The study also found that only four in 10 youth have a mentor. “One of the things we saw in the data was that as high school went largely online the mentorships that organically formed between teachers and students were at least temporarily lost,” says Mr. Beckles.
Having a mentor can be an invaluable resource, but many young people have trouble finding them. Through RBC Future Launch, Ten Thousand Coffees has partnered with schools to build networks between students, recent graduates and older alumni across the country and around the world.
RBC is also the main sponsor for Take Our Kids to Work Day led by the Students Commission of Canada, where 485,000 Canadian students in Grade 9 participate in this experiential learning opportunity. RBC hires 1,900 youth every year for summer student positions.
“We are leveraging our scale and size to provide meaningful work experiences for young people that help get them ready for that next stage and build their confidence,” says Mr. Beckles.
Driving action around RBC’s new Purpose Framework promises to better address some of the areas of concern expressed in the survey. The Framework outlines opportunities to invest in accelerating the transition to a greener economy, equipping people with the necessary skills in a rapidly changing workforce, and addressing growing inequalities in our communities.
RBC has made a $500-million commitment to empowering Canadian youth for the jobs of today and tomorrow, working with more than 800 local charity partners. Mr. Beckles says the findings from the youth survey will help inform and enrich future programming, and build on RBC’s strong history of supporting young people.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with RBC. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.