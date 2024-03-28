Equitable Bank
30 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 700,
Toronto, Ontario, M4V 3A1
Total Women Executives %
37%
Sector
Financial services - banks and trusts
Female CEO
No
Number of years included in the benchmark
2
YOY% Change in Female Executives
Increased
Equitable Bank – Canada’s Challenger Bank™ – is on a mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people’s lives.
Founded more than 50 years ago, Equitable Bank and its digital platform, EQ Bank (eqbank.ca), provides diversified personal and commercial banking to more than 600,000 customers and over six million credit union members through its businesses. Through EQ Bank, customers have named it the top bank in Canada since 2021 through Forbes’ World’s Best Banks list.
It’s by challenging the status quo that Equitable has established itself as a culture-first organization – one committed to ensuring that a sense of belonging, empowerment, diversity and inclusion underpin every employee experience and every customer interaction. Equitable believes that prioritizing diversity and inclusion – including the critical leadership and expertise of women across all areas of the bank – fosters the diversity of thought necessary to spark innovation, performance and growth.
It’s by having a balanced representation across its workforce – 52 per cent of Equitable employees are women – that we see the bank’s respect for different perspectives and experiences shine.
Equitable has a clear action plan for improving the presence and progress of women not only at leadership levels, but also across traditionally underrepresented teams, and proactively seeks out opportunities to recognize the accomplishments and learn from women across the bank.
Equitable’s unique approach to fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion is highlighted by its support of employee-led resource groups (ERGs) that celebrate and advocate for various dimensions of identity and experience. These groups provide a platform for employees to network, learn, mentor and collaborate with colleagues who share similar backgrounds, interests and goals. They also raise awareness and educate the broader organization on topics such as anti-racism, mental health, accessibility and allyship. Equitable’s ERGs include Women in Tech, the Black Collective, Newcomers to Canada, the Green Team, the Pride ERG and the Indigenous ERG. By empowering and engaging employees through ERGs, Equitable lives its commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment for all every day.
Equitable is proud of its achievements in promoting gender parity and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture. It recognizes that these are essential components of its position as Canada’s Challenger Bank™ and allow it to deliver exceptional value and experiences to its customers, employees, shareholders and the communities in which it operates. Equitable Bank will continue to invest in initiatives and programs that support the advancement and empowerment of women across all levels and functions of the organization while also seeking out opportunities to learn from and collaborate with other industry leaders and organizations that share its commitment to gender equality and diversity. Equitable believes that by challenging the status quo and embracing different perspectives, it can achieve its mission of driving true change in banking to enrich peoples’ lives.
Advertising feature provided by Equitable Bank. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.