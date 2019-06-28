 Skip to main content

Report on Business The Coriat family donates $4.5-million to help young adults with disabilities

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

The Coriat family donates $4.5-million to help young adults with disabilities

Paul Waldie
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

From left, Sandra Hawken, president and CEO of Holland Bloorview Foundation; David Coriat; Jessica Coriat; Lynn Coriat; Julia Hanigsberg, president and CEO of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.

Handout

The donors: Lynn, David and Jessica Coriat

The gift: $4.5-million

The cause: Toronto’s Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Story continues below advertisement

The reason: To fund programs to help young adults with disabilities

Each time Jessica Coriat has applied for a job, everything has gone well until she showed up for the interview in a wheelchair.

Ms. Coriat, 28, was born with cerebral palsy and she has yet to get past the interview stage for any position even though she has been a long-time volunteer and won a national award for her service.

Her parents, Lynn and David Coriat, have been able to support their daughter, but they know that many people with disabilities have a difficult time transitioning to adulthood. “When youth with disabilities turn 18, it becomes challenging for them to take on more responsibility for their own care and they don’t always have the necessary skills to transition to adulthood; that is, employment, training, independent living,” Mr. Coriat said in an e-mail from the family’s home in Toronto.

The Coriats recently made a $4.5-million donation to Toronto’s Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital to help address the issue. Ms. Coriat has been a client at Holland since she was two years old and she has been a long-time volunteer. The gift will fund the hospital’s Transitions Strategy, which is aimed at 16- to 26-year-olds and helps them ease into adulthood with services and support. “This program is providing tools for children with disabilities to look after themselves,” Mr. Coriat added. “We’re both honoured and humbled by the fact that our support can assist others."

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter