Accounting software provider FreshBooks joins Canadian unicorn herd, achieving $1-billion valuation with latest financing

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Accounting software provider FreshBooks joins Canadian unicorn herd, achieving $1-billion valuation with latest financing

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Levi Cooperman and Toronto-based FreshBooks, which sells online accounting software by subscription to small-business owners, said it had raised US$130-million in funding.

Tim Fraser

FreshBooks, one of Canada’s early subscription software success stories, has become the 14th Canadian company this year to become a “unicorn.”

Toronto-based FreshBooks, which sells online accounting software by subscription to small-business owners, said Tuesday it had raised US$130-million in funding. That means the company, legally known as 2ndSite Inc., is now valued at more than US$1-billion.

Private technology companies that achieve such a valuation are referred to as “unicorns,” a term coined by venture capitalist Aileen Lee in 2013 that implies mythical, rare status. As private capital providers have increasingly chased deals globally and as Canada’s tech sector has matured, however, unicorns have proliferated here like raccoons.

Story continues below advertisement

Long-time FreshBooks investor Accomplice, a Boston-based early-stage venture capital firm that has backed Canadian unicorns Dapper Labs Inc. and Hopper, led a US$80.75-million equity financing. Past investors JPMorgan Chase & Co., Gaingels, Bank of Montreal and Manulife Financial Corp., as well as new investor Barclays, a FreshBooks partner, also participated. BMO provided US$50-million in additional debt financing.

Accomplice managing partner Jeff Fagnan said the funding was part of a larger plan that included switching CEOs. Michael McDerment, who founded FreshBooks in his parents’ basement in 2003, handed the CEO job in late 2020 to Don Epperson, a veteran Boston-based software industry entrepreneur and executive brought onto the board in 2019 by Accomplice.

Mr. Fagnan said FreshBooks is a “resilient,” customer-focused company that has had solid but not stellar growth. “It took a more traditional approach of ‘Go build a good business.’ It got to a place where we saw this could be a very large, global company,” which led to a mutual decision with Mr. McDerment to bring in a new leader to spearhead the effort.

“This was something we had so much conviction for, we just said, ‘All right, let’s back the truck up’” and make the largest single investment in Accomplice’s history, Mr. Fagnan said.

FreshBooks was set to hire an investment bank to find a new lead investor when Accomplice decided to pre-empt the effort with an offer. “We were like, ‘Screw somebody else telling us we have a good business, we know we have … let’s just give them a term sheet,’” Mr. Fagnan said. “We’re patient capital, so we’re taking another 10- or 15-year view of this.”

FreshBooks and Canadian software companies such as Shopify Inc., Lightspeed POS Inc., Jobber, Clio and Jane have all built prosperous businesses by bringing online tools to small-business owners previously underserved by technology. The 515-person company, which offers invoicing, payments and other core accounting functions through its online platform, competes against Intuit’s Quickbooks and Xero. FreshBooks generates almost US$100-million in annual revenue, Mr. Fagnan said, and has been used by more than 30 million people in 160 countries to date, but it doesn’t break out its current customer count.

Mr. Epperson said in an interview that during the past two years FreshBooks has increased the number of segments it serves and expanded its customer base beyond its core in North America. It has broadened growth efforts beyond strictly doing digital marketing for self-serve clients by hiring salespeople and partnering with banks and companies such as Ingram Micro that sell to small-business customers to bundle FreshBooks into their offerings.

Story continues below advertisement

It made its first acquisition last fall, buying a small Mexican company that sold electronic invoice management software to small businesses and startups. Mr. Epperson said he expects to continue acquiring about one to two companies a year.

The company should also benefit from a pandemic-fuelled surge in new business creation and regulations in several countries that require small businesses to file their taxes electronically. “That means you need an accounting software like ours to do that, so we have a lot of tailwind,” Mr. Epperson said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies