Activist shareholder seeking new leadership at Canadian National unveils its plan for railway company

The activist shareholder seeking to overthrow the leadership at Canadian National Railway Co. unveiled the outlines of his plan for Canada’s largest rail carrier on Monday.

Christopher Hohn, whose TCI Fund Management Ltd. launched a vote contest to replace CN’s chairman Robert Pace, chief executive officer Jean-Jacques Ruest and other board members, said he would transform the railway into a “low-cost, high-service” freight carrier that can compete with trucks and reduce emissions while boosting profits.

Mr. Hohn has named rail veterans Gilbert Lamphere and Jim Vena as his picks for chairman and CEO, respectively, in addition to board nominees Allison Landry, Rob Knight and Paul Miller. CN has scheduled a March 22 vote for the contest.

Mr. Hohn, CN’s second-biggest shareholder at 5.2 per cent, is unhappy with the railway’s financial and stock market performance, and its failed bid to buy Kansas City Southern.

In a press release and on a newly launched website titled CN Back On Track, TCI renewed its criticisms of CN’s leadership.

“The board has been responsible for multiple corporate governance failures, including permitting a brain-drain of high quality operators to leave CN, sanctioning the failed bid for Kansas City Southern, establishing a board that has no meaningful railroad experience….,” TCI said.

CN responded to TCI’s campaign in September by releasing a plan to buy back shares, sell non-rail divisions and to slash costs and 1,050 jobs in a bid to boost operating income by $700-million. TCI called this new tack “knee-jerk,” and accused the railway’s leadership of lacking the ability to enact the turnaround.

CN declined to comment.

Cameron Doerksen, a National Bank stock analyst, said TCI’s release on Monday offered little new information. “While we suspect that Jim Vena would be a capable CEO, the TCI material is short on specifics as to what changes might be enacted to improve CN’s operations and financial performance,” Mr. Doerksen said.

He called CN’s plan to boost income by $700-million “ambitious” given $500-million will come from cost reductions. “The plan envisions a $250-million reduction in purchased services, much of which would come from eliminating consultants, which begs the question as to why CN was spending this amount of money on apparently un-needed services to begin with,” Mr. Doerksen said in a research note. He noted CN has several months to reach its financial targets before the shareholder vote.

TCI’s nominees as CN directors are Ms. Landry, a transportation analyst and director at XPO Logistics; Mr. Knight, a former finance chief at Union Pacific Railroad; and Mr. Miller, a former CN executive.

Mr. Vena, who is not part of the voting slate but is Mr. Hohn’s pick for CEO, would be appointed if the U.K. investor has his way.

