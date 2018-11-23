Aimia president leaves after less than three months

Aimia Inc. is announcing the departure of its president and chief strategy officer less than three months after he took the job.
In late August, the Montreal-based marketing and analytics company hired Nathaniel Felsher from Deutsche Bank in New York, where he co-headed the firm’s aviation corporate and investment banking group.
Aimia says in a two-sentence release from Thursday that it acknowledges Mr. Felsher’s contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
Mr. Felsher, who has experience in data analytics, had worked with Aimia chief executive Jeremy Rabe in the past, and reported to him directly over the past 12 weeks.
Aimia is in transition mode, as it works to complete the sale of its flagship Aeroplan rewards program to an Air Canada-led consortium for $450-million and assumption of Aeroplan liabilities.
The company, which has seen its shares struggle in recent years, launched a review of its strategic direction earlier this month, with Mr. Rabe suggesting more asset sales on the horizon.
