Aimia sues top shareholder, escalating board battle after Aeroplan’s sale

Aimia Inc. is suing its top shareholder in a major escalation of the boardroom battle that has erupted since selling the Aeroplan loyalty program to Air Canada late last year.
On Monday, Montreal-based Aimia filed a lawsuit against Mittleman Brothers LLC, which owns 24 per cent of the company, alleging the New York-based investment fund breached a standstill agreement. Aimia is seeking $50-million in damages and also wants to prevent Mittleman from launching a proxy contest to replace board directors before the company’s next annual general meeting.
Mittleman has “deliberately and repeatedly breached their obligations under a standstill agreement… whereby they agreed to support Aimia, its strategic direction, and board,” Aimia alleges.
The lawsuit is the latest salvo in a fight between Mittleman, who has a seat on Aimia’s board, and the company’s management team and other board members. At its core, the battle is over who will determine the company’s future.
A major source of tension between Mittleman and Aimia is the question of how the company should proceed now that it has sold its major asset and has more than $475-million in cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet.
The standstill agreement dates back to March 23, 2018, when Mittleman was in the midst of its original activist campaign to shake up Aimia’s board and management team. At the time, the loyalty program provider’s share price had plummeted after Air Canada announced plans to pull out of Aeroplan, because Aeroplan contributed around 80 per cent of Aimia’s operating earnings.
To prevent a heated proxy fight, Aimia agreed to give Mittleman two board seats and to also re-work its management team by installing Mittleman’s preferred candidate, Jeremy Rabe, as its chief executive. In return, Mittleman agreed to the standstill agreement.
The agreement expired on July 1, and in the weeks since Mittleman has publicly stated it is putting together its own slate of directors to be nominated to the board. The fund also wants Aimia to pursue acquisitions outside of the loyalty rewards industry.
Aimia has fired back by adding two directors to its board last week, even though the company held its annual meeting at the end of June and these meetings are the traditional venue for electing directors. Aimia is now also suing Mittleman for an alleged breach of the standstill agreement.
Mittleman is run by Chris and Phil Mittleman. In one alleged instance of breaching the standstill agreement, Aimia’s lawsuit claims that on July, 12, 2018, Chris Mittleman e-mailed Mr. Rabe to lay out a vision for company that included making Aimia “a permanent capital vehicle” for Mittleman, re-domiciled in Delaware.
Aimia also alleges that Chris Mittleman wanted to be appointed executive chairman of the board and his brother Phil appointed as executive vice-chairman. They also allegedly wanted Aimia to commit to investing US$200-million into an existing private fund managed by their investment firm.
Mittleman Brothers did not immediately return a request for comment.
In an interview, Mr. Rabe said the e-mail concerned him. Even though he had been Mittleman’s hand-picked CEO, “I’d never heard any of those things before,” he said. “From that day, I realized I couldn’t support the Mittleman brothers’ agenda to take over the company for free.”
Later that summer, Air Canada had a change of heart and launched a hostile bid for Aeroplan. After the airline secured a deal to buy the loyalty rewards plan, Aimia alleges Phil Mittleman e-mailed the rest of the board and suggested Aimia acquire Intralot USA, the U.S. lottery operations of a Greek company, even though “Aimia had no lottery business or gaming expertise, nor any plans to enter this business.”
Aimia alleges Mittleman was the second largest shareholder of Intralot’s parent company and “sought to have Aimia prop up its investment.”
In recent years Mittleman’s fund performance has failed to beat the total return, including dividends, offered by the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2019, over one-year, three-year and five-year windows, Mittleman has underperformed the S&P 500 Total Return Index by at least 10 percentage points, according to the company’s financial disclosures.
Mittleman has beat the same index over a 10-year time frame, as well as since the firm’s inception in 2002.
In the interview, Aimia board chair Bill McEwan said the company “had no choice but to go forward with a statement of claim” in order to “illuminate for all shareholders” the strategy that Mittleman is allegedly pursuing.
Aimia shares fell 2.1 per cent to $3.81 by mid-day on Monday.
