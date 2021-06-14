 Skip to main content
Air Canada announces new international routes to be part of its cargo service expansion

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Air Canada has announced a list of new international routes that will be a part of its cargo service expansion this fall.

The Canadian airline says the cargo-only trips will primarily fly out of Toronto starting in October and connect the city to Miami, Quito, Ecuador, Lima, Peru and Mexico City.

The new flights will also be mark Air Canada’s first cargo trips to Guadalajara, Mexico.

The company said last year it would convert several of its retired Boeing 767 passenger aircraft into freighters as a part of its cargo strategy.

Air Canada says Halifax, St. John’s, N.L., Madrid and Frankfurt will be added to the cargo destination list by early 2022 as more freighters enter service.

The airline says the new freighters will improve its ability to transport goods including automotive and aerospace parts, oil and gas equipment, perishables, pharmaceuticals and other goods.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

