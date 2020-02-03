Air Canada jet makes emergency landing in Madrid after reporting engine trouble, blown tire

An Air Canada passenger jet with engine trouble and a blown tire has made an emergency landing in Madrid, Spain.

The Toronto-bound Boeing 767 experienced a ruptured tire on takeoff and “an engine issue” shortly after departing Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport today, Air Canada said in an email.

Flight AC837, which had 128 passengers on board, circled the region near the airport for hours to burn up fuel and lighten the aircraft for landing, Air Canada said. “The aircraft, a Boeing 767-300, is designed to operate on one engine and our pilots are fully trained for this eventuality. Nonetheless, an emergency was declared in order to obtain landing priority,” Air Canada said.

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low over the Spanish capital’s centre and suburbs.

Air Canada said it had no information on the cause of the problems.

With files from Associated Press and Reuters

