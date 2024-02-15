Air Canada AC-T pilots are seeing progress in contract talks after a private independent mediator was hired to bridge gaps with the country’s largest carrier over pay and quality-of-life demands, a union representative said on Thursday.

Air Canada’s aviators, who are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), are pressing for historic gains to narrow a wage gap with higher-paid U.S. counterparts who secured record contracts in 2023 amid strong travel demand.

“We found that using this professional mediator in this private mediation agreement is starting to get the ball rolling,” said Charlene Hudy, who heads the local union representing Air Canada pilots.

Montreal-based Air Canada, which reports earnings on Friday, said in a statement that its goal is to give pilots an improved contract.

The carrier said an agreement reached with pilots in January largely commits both sides to mediation until June 1, with both sides agreeing to not file for conciliation, which starts the clock toward a potential strike or a lock out.

“This gives Air Canada customers certainty and the ability to book with full confidence for the important summer travel period,” the carrier said.

“Right now, we’re committed to negotiating at the table,” Hudy said. “If we get to that point where there is an actual impasse at the table, then we would look at exercising our rights.”

About 500 Air Canada pilots are considering going to the United States “if the contract isn’t what they expect,” Hudy said, citing internal union survey data. Air Canada has about 4,500 pilots.

While flying in the United States involves a costly and long-term immigration process for foreigners, Reuters reported in September that more Canadian pilots are trying.

Air Canada’s pilots started bargaining in the summer, after ending a decade-long contract framework.