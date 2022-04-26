Air Canada AC-T signalled the recovery in air travel is gaining traction, as operating revenue more than tripled in the first quarter.

Canada’s largest airline said revenues rose to $2.6-billion from $729-million in the same period of 2021, as passengers shook off fears of COVID-19 and resumed flying, albeit in smaller numbers than in pre-pandemic days.

For the three months ending March 31, Air Canada lost $974-million, or $2.72 a share, an improvement from the year-ago loss of $1.3-billion ($3.90).

Michael Rousseau, chief executive officer of Air Canada, said passengers’ desires to resume travelling as restrictions ease, tight reins on costs diversified revenue streams from such ventures as cargo shipments will give the airline momentum through the rest of the year.

“Given pent-up travel demand, the demonstrated loyalty of our customers, and the expected further removal of travel-related government restrictions, Air Canada anticipates its recovery will gain momentum through the balance of 2022 and beyond,” Mr. Rousseau said in a statement accompanying the financial results, which were released before markets opened on Tuesday.

In the current quarter, Air Canada will boost its available seat capacity by 414 per cent from the same quarter in 2021. This is about 73 per cent of the second quarter in 2019, before the pandemic caused the airline industry to collapse.

Air Canada’s payroll swelled to more than 27,000 people from 16,000 a year ago amid hiring and recalling to meet demand. Air Canada flew more than 5.4 million passengers in the quarter, up from 1.1 million in in the first quarter of 2021. Passenger load factor, an industry measure of how many seats are sold on a given plane, rose to 66 per cent from 43 per cent.

The average fuel cost increased to 98.6 cents a litre, up from 62.7 cents. Air Canada expects fuel will average $1.24 cents a litre in 2022, amid persistently high oil prices due in part to Russia’s war on Ukraine. Fuel expenses rose to $750-million from $200-million in the first quarter.

For the summer, Air Canada is restoring 41 North American routes it dropped in the pandemic, and launching seven domestic and trans-border strings. The airline will reach 51 Canadian and 46 U.S. airports, in addition to 34 routes across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Walter Spracklin, a stock analyst at Royal Bank of Canada, said higher fuel prices mean Air Canada is less able to benefit from its higher ticket prices. And it is not clear when Air Canada expects business travel will return in meaningful volumes, he said in a research note.

Air Canada’s loss was deeper than expected although seat capacity was in line with Mr. Spracklin’s forecast. “Given that [the first quarter] remains very much a recovery quarter, we are less concerned about variations to expectations as long as the trajectory is in the right direction — which evidence suggests it is,” he said.

