 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Air Canada temporarily lays off more than 16,000 as pandemic takes toll on air travel

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Air Canada is temporarily laying off 16,500 people – half its work force – as Canada’s largest airline parks planes and slashes capacity by up to 90 per cent amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed most international borders.

Calin Rovinescu, Air Canada’s chief executive officer, said the Montreal-based airline’s response to the crisis was “extremely painful.”

"The unpredictable extent and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic requires a significant overall response,” he said in a statement. “We believe that the temporary nature of these reductions, many achieved through voluntary programs, combined with other mitigation measures, will position us to restore regular operations as soon as the situation improves."

Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada said the “temporary” job losses affect 15,200 union members and 1,300 managers, effective April 3.

Air Canada and its domestic and international rivals have suspended most flights amid the outbreak of the deadly flu, which closed most borders and quarantined millions of people.

“Other than returning the remaining Canadians home and continuing a skeleton operation, we will be essentially ‘closed for business’ for most of the quarter,” said an internal Air Canada memo obtained by The Globe and Mail. “We are also in discussion with the federal government regarding some form of airline industry support measures. However, at this time, we have no visibility on the scale, scope and timing of any such measures.”

Other Canadian carriers have suspended operations and laid off most staff, including Porter Airlines, Sunwing Airlines and Air Transat. WestJet Airlines has announced 6,900 job losses, and is operating some domestic flights.

Air Canada’s announcement comes on the same day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provided more details on government efforts to limit layoffs in all sectors by subsidizing wages up to 75 per cent.

Air Canada said it will assess the program’s impact on its announced layoffs and furloughs.

Canadian airlines, unions and airports have called for government bailouts to offset the devastating losses of passenger revenues.

Story continues below advertisement

WestJet spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said the carrier is awaiting details of the announcement and will assess its impact.

In addition to the layoffs, Air Canada said it was cutting and deferring capital costs by at least $500-million, drawing on credit lines worth $1-billion and suspending share buybacks. Mr. Rovinescu and deputy CEO Michael Rousseau have agreed to forgo their salary, while other senior executives will take pay cuts of up to 50 per cent.

Mr. Rovinescu was paid $10.5-million in 2018 in salary and stock compensation. In 2019, he sold stock options worth $52-million, after the share price soared.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies