Air Transat planes on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, on April 8, 2020.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Air Transat says it is relaunching a significant number of its routes for the busy summer travel season including destinations in Europe and the United States.

The Montreal-based airline says it will gradually restart flights to a total of 25 European destinations, including the six it currently serves, starting in April.

Air Transat says that at the height of the season it will operate more than 250 direct flights weekly on 69 direct routes.

The increase follows an easing of pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Joseph Adamo, Transat’s chief sales and marketing officer, says the outlook for the summer season is favourable as the company looks to respond to significant pent-up demand.

Adamo says the surge in demand has also allowed the company to increase capacity on certain key routes between now and the end of the winter season.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.