 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Airbnb settles Quebec class-action over pricing transparency, changes practice across Canada

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An Airbnb logo is pictured on Feb. 22, 2018. Quebec Airbnb users could be in line for a payment worth $45 after the company reached a settlement in a class action over alledged misleading prices.

The Associated Press

Airbnb users in Quebec have reached a settlement with the company over pricing transparency that has changed the way the company displays prices across Canada.

Customers represented by LPC Avocat Inc. launched a class-action case in 2017 claiming that the company added between 13 per cent and 17 per cent to the total price as service fees at the last step of checkout, in what they said was a violation of Quebec’s Consumer Protection Act.

The company denied it violated the law, but the two sides reached a settlement on the lawsuit in September that will see Quebec users potentially given up to $45 in Airbnb credits.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the lawsuit, Airbnb changed the way it displays pricing on the site as of June 26 to include guest fees in the search-results page to provide a more all-inclusive price. Only taxes and optional costs or services should be added late.

The company said in a statement that it has made the changes across Canada.

“Airbnb has made a product change related to the way that pricing is displayed on our platform to residents in Canada. This change comes as a result of a preliminary agreement for Quebec residents who were using Airbnb to book accommodations.”

The company said it wouldn’t comment more because the matter is still before the courts, but will have more to say later. It said it has already reached out to those affected by the previous pricing system.

The proposed settlement is still waiting for approval from the Superior Court of Quebec, which will hold a hearing about it on Dec. 3.

Under the settlement, Quebec residents who booked on the Airbnb platform between Aug. 22, 2014, and June 26, 2019, where there was a higher price at checkout than on the first stage of browsing, could be in line for up to $45 in Airbnb credits.

LPC Avocat says the settlement totals $3-million worth of credits.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter