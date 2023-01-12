Luggage bags are amassed in the bag claim area at Toronto Pearson International Airport, as a major winter storm disrupts flights in and out of the airport, in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Federal politicians grilled executives of Canadian airlines and airports on Thursday over the holiday travel disruptions, calling the wave of cancelled and delayed flights a “disaster” that ruined winter getaway plans and kept families apart at Christmas.

Members of the transport committee called the company representatives to the meeting explain why so many of their customers endured long delays, cancellations and lost luggage while travelling over the Christmas break. Hundreds of Sunwing Airlines customers were stranded in sun resorts for days with little or no communications from the carrier.

“This holiday season was a complete disaster for my constituents and Canadians across the country,” said Calgary Member of Parliament George Chahal.

The airlines say snow and cold weather in much of the country grounded planes and slowed the movement of crews, causing a cascade of late and cancelled flights across their networks. Executives from WestJet Airlines, Air Canada and Sunwing apologized to affected customers, and said they were complying with the regulations that cover refunds and compensation.

“We failed to deliver to the level that we had expected and that Canadians had expected from us over this holiday season,” said Len Corrado, president of Sunwing Airlines. “We had planned this holiday season will be returned to the normal in a post pandemic world for our flying program.”

The winter break was a closely watched test for the airlines and airports after the congestion that marked the summer travel season of 2022. A surge of travellers eager to visit family and friends for the first time since the pandemic began in March, 2020, ran into poorly staffed airlines, airports and the governments agencies that screen passengers.

“I would argue that it was even worse,” Mr. Chahal said.

Quebec MP Julie Vignola said the meeting was not held to complain about the winter weather, but to question the airline representatives about the poor communications and treatment customers received from airlines.

Sunwing was singled out for its widespread failure to transport and bring home passengers from sun resorts.

Under questioning from MPs, Mr. Corrado said the airline had trouble recovering from the storm because of a lack of pilots, and trouble moving crews and planes to various airports. The government in early December rejected Sunwing’s application to hire 63 pilots as temporary foreign workers. He also pointed to de-icing fluid shortages in Vancouver, baggage conveyor problems in Toronto and the winter weather across Canada. “We know we could have done better,” Mr. Corrado said.

Hundreds of Sunwing passengers were stranded for days in sun destinations, and left to scramble for accommodation, meals and flights home.

Sunwing, which has cancelled all flights in Saskatchewan until Feb. 3, has received 7,000 complaints holiday customers seeking refunds and/or compensation. Mr. Corrado said the airline will comply with the rules on passenger rights, and said the airline has committed to improve the way it informs customers of the status of their flights.

However, MPs noted the passenger rights rules do not require airlines compensate passengers when flight problems are safety-related and not in the airlines’ control. They questioned why airlines are not pro-actively refunding and compensating passengers rather than requiring they take their disputes to the Canadian Transportation Agency. MP Taylor Bachrach noted the regulator has a backlog of 33,000 complaints and takes 18 months to resolve cases.