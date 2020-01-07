Annesley Wallace named new chief pension officer of OMERS

The new management team is taking shape at one of Canada’s largest fund managers, with the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System naming Annesley Wallace as its new chief pension officer on Tuesday.
The promotion comes after Toronto-based OMERS announced last month that president and former chief pension officer Blake Hutcheson, 58, will become the fund manager’s new chief executive on June 1, succeeding Michael Latimer, 68. OMERS oversees the retirement savings of approximately 500,000 municipal employees in Ontario and currently manages more than $100-billion.
For the past two years, Ms. Wallace was OMERS’s senior vice-president of pensions and communications. Prior to that, the 38-year-old was a managing director at OMERS Infrastructure, responsible for a multibillion-dollar portfolio of investments in energy and transportation businesses. Ms. Wallace holds degrees in engineering and finance, and is on the board of directors at Bruce Power and Infrastructure Ontario.
