Apollo hikes bid for Great Canadian Gaming, locks in support from opposing shareholders

Apollo Global Management Inc. has won over large shareholders of Great Canadian Gaming Corp. by raising its friendly takeover bid by 15.4 per cent to $2.48-billion, ending weeks of investor complaints that the initial offer failed to account for the company’s post-pandemic prospects.
New York-based Apollo said its sweetened offer for Great Canadian won the support of shareholders with 50 per cent of the stock. The previous bid for the operator of casinos in British Columbia, Ontario and Atlantic Canada was worth $2.1-billion.
The higher bid comes amid questions over the financial health of the company, whose facilities have been closed since March, when governments imposed restrictions on large gatherings to combat the spread of COVID-19. Despite that, some large shareholders said the previous offer was an attempt to take Great Canadian private on the cheap before public health orders are lifted.
Apollo is now offering $45 a share for Great Canadian, up from $39. Investors are slated to vote on the offer on Wednesday. Shares in Great Canadian jumped more than 17 per cent to $43.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
““We are grateful for the strong shareholder support received in favour of the transaction,” Apollo Partner Alex van Hoek said in a statement. “Based on Apollo’s considerable experience in the gaming space, we see significant opportunity for Great Canadian to grow the business and bring an enhanced experience to guests as a privately held company with a longer-term view of success.”
Great Canadian’s board has endorsed the higher bid, which comes five days after major shareholder CI Global Asset Management said it would join several other investors in rejecting the initial offer - essentially rendering it dead. CI, along with BloombergSen, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., Madison Avenue Partners LP and others will back the new offer, Apollo said.
