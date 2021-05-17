April home sales slip from record levels, price growth slows across Canada: CREA

The number of Canadian homes sold in April dropped slightly from March’s record-breaking flurry of activity as the pace of price growth fell back across the country.
The Canadian Real Estate Association’s monthly data showed there were 74,049 home resales in April, down 2.8 per cent from March’s all-time record sales of 76,259. Sales in April 2021 were 256 per cent higher than the 20,799 sales recorded in April 2020, which was not only the first full-month of pandemic-related lockdowns in Canada but one of the worst April sales totals in CREA’s records.
CREA’s Home Price Index is up 2.4 per cent from March, with the seasonally adjusted national average home price hitting $723,500; that metric is 23 per cent higher than April 2020, and 56.7 per cent higher than five years ago. It is however lower than the 3 per cent rise recorded in March, and lower still than February’s 3.3 per cent rise.
The average sale price (where some of the more extreme prices can skew the data) was up 41.9 per cent year over year to $696,000. It’s also 2.9 per cent lower than March’s eye-watering average price of $716,828.
The national average price data is skewed by results from the country’s two most expensive real estate markets: Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto. If those two markets were removed the national average price would fall more than $144,000.
Ontario’s more rural and cottage-oriented submarkets saw prices rise the fastest with year over year price gains above 40 per cent: In Kawartha Lakes the average home price hit $582,100, up 5 per cent from March and up 48 per cent from a year ago.
The prairie provinces saw prices rise, but they remain the some of the slowest growing markets; as an example Saskatoon’s average home price rose 1.2 per cent from March to $321,200, which is up 10.7 per cent year over year.
Even New Brunswick -- still the most affordable province to buy a home in -- saw prices in the greater Moncton area rise 2.3 per cent from March to hit $249,500; that’s up 31 per cent year over year.
