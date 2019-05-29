Bank of Canada holds rates but says recent economic slump easing

The Bank of Canada says a string of positive news has bolstered its view that the recent economic slump is already easing.

The central bank nonetheless kept its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday at 1.75 per cent and gave no indication that it’s poised to resume hiking anytime soon.

The bank laid out a good news, bad news narrative to justify the decision. The economy is improving on the home front, but escalating trade tensions are weighing heavily on the future, it said in a statement accompanying the rate announcement.

“Recent data have reinforced [the bank’s] view that the slowdown in late 2018 and early 2019 was temporary, although global trade risks have increased,” the bank said.

“In this context, the degree of accommodation being provided by the current policy interest rate remains appropriate.”

It marks the fifth straight time the bank has held its key rate unchanged following a series of rate hikes in 2017 and 2018.

Once again, the bank made no mention of trying to get its key rate back to “neutral” – the point where interest rates neither spur economic growth, nor slow it down.

Many economists now expect the central bank to hold off on raising rates for the rest of the year, barring a dramatic improvement in economic conditions. The Canadian dollar weakened slightly immediately after Wednesday’s announcement.

“The statement doesn’t explicitly warn of rate hikes to come . . . , but has an optimistic tone about what lies ahead, leaving the impression that the bank sees the next move as a hike, if well down the road,” CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld said in a research note.

Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter said the central bank is likely to stay on hold “as far as the eye can see.”

The tone of the latest statement was mostly upbeat, with the exception of its note of caution about how rising protectionism is weighing on Canadian and global growth.

The bank said there is “accumulating evidence” of an economic pick-up in the second quarter. It cited a long list of positive signs, including the “beginning” of a recovery in the oil sector, a “more stable” national housing market, continued strong job growth, a pick-up in consumer spending, higher exports and a firming in business investment.

The bank also said the recent removal of steel and aluminum tariffs between Canada and the U.S., combined with growing momentum to ratify the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement, has brightened the outlook for exports and investment.

That optimism is tempered by rising global trade tensions. The bank says the “escalation of trade conflicts is heightening uncertainty about economic prospects” and that new Chinese trade restrictions are having “direct effects” on Canadian exports.

The Chinese government has imposed a virtual ban on imports of Canadian canola after finding what it says were weed seeds in recent shipments – allegations Canadian officials deny. The restrictions have dramatically curtailed a $4-billion-plus per year export market for Canadian farmers.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and China have ratcheted up their trade conflict in recent weeks, imposing tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of trade. The U.S. is also taking direct aim China’s tech sector, blocking U.S. companies from doing business with Huawei Technologies over concerns about espionage.

The Bank of Canada remains significantly more pessimistic about the economy than most private-sector forecasters. In April, the bank downgraded its estimate of growth this year to 1.2 per cent, down from 1.7 per cent. It also said the economy would grow at a meagre annual rate of 0.3 per cent in the first three months of the year.

The bank’s next rate announcement is on July 10. It will also release its updated forecast at that time.