Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said interest rates may now be high enough to get inflation under control, but cautioned that the central bank needs to “stay the course” to ensure there isn’t another surge in prices.

Speaking in Saint John, NB, Mr. Macklem said tight monetary policy is working and “excess demand” in the economy, which helped fuel inflation, has been absorbed.

“Interest rates may now be restrictive enough to get us back to price stability,” he said, according to the prepared text of the speech. “But if high inflation persists, we are prepared to raise our policy rate further.”

The speech also dwelled on the corrosive impact of inflation, which Mr. Macklem said “eats away at the fabric of society.”

The speech comes a day after Statistics Canada reported a significant drop in inflation. Annual Consumer Price Index growth declined to 3.1 per cent in October from 3.8 per cent in September. That puts the inflation rate only slightly above the upper end of the Bank of Canada’s 1 per cent to 3 per cent inflation control band. The bank formally targets 2 per cent inflation.

The bank has raised interest rates 10 times since March 2022 to deal with runaway inflation. That’s brought its policy interest rate from 0.25 per cent to 5 per cent, the highest level in more than two decades. It held the policy rate steady for the past two interest rate decisions.

Ahead of the last rate decision in October, the bank’s six-person governing council – which includes Mr. Macklem and five deputy governors – was split on whether more interest rate hikes would likely be needed, according to a summary of the deliberations.

It is not apparent which camp Mr. Macklem is in. He argued on Wednesday that the bank needs to balance the risk of doing little against the risk of doing too much.

“The lesson from the 1970s is that fighting inflation half-heartedly and living with the stress, labour strife and uncertainty inflation can cause would be a huge mistake. The right way to respond is with a firm commitment to restoring price stability. But we don’t want to avoid one mistake only to overdo it on the other side,” he said.

Most private-sector economists believe the Bank of Canada has finished tightening monetary policy, given the decline in inflation, from a peak of 8.1 per cent in mid-2022, and the slowdown in economic growth in recent quarters. The main question right now is when the bank will begin lowering rates. Many analysts and market participants are betting this will start around the middle of next year.

In a question and answer session after the speech, Mr. Macklem said that the bank is looking for a sustained decline in core inflation measures – which strip out the most volatile price movements – before cutting rates. He noted that core inflation fell in October, but that “one month is not a trend.”

“We need to see a number of months [of lower core inflation] to see clear evidence that we’re on a path to 2 per cent inflation,” he said.

“We don’t have to wait until inflation is back to 2 per cent before we cut interest rates, but we do need to wait until it’s clear that we’re on that path to 2 per cent inflation. And when we’re there, we can start thinking about reducing interest rates,” he added.

High interest rates are meant to slow down the economy by making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and pay their debts. This reduces demand for goods and services, curbing upward pressure on prices.

Monetary policy is working as intended, Mr. Macklem said. Canadian gross domestic product growth has essentially flatlined in recent quarters, and the unemployment rate has moved up to 5.7 per cent.

“We expect the economy to remain weak for the next few quarters, which means more downward pressure on inflation is in the pipeline. In short, the excess demand in the economy that made it too easy to raise prices is now gone,” he said.

Much of the speech focused on the pain of high inflation, and why Canadians have such a grim view of the economy despite a strong labour market and relatively low unemployment. Mr. Macklem noted that consumer confidence is as low as it was during the 2008 financial crisis.

Low morale could partly be the result of factors beyond the central bank’s control, he said: “People are weary from the pandemic. Public attitudes are more polarized, reducing the sense of common purpose. Technology is accelerating change, making it harder to keep up. And rising conflicts and climate change are increasing anxiety about the future.”

But he put much of the blame on high inflation, which is pushing up the cost of living and eroding affordability.

“People are working hard, but their salaries don’t buy what they used to. They can’t afford the things they need to live. It feels unfair. That feeling of unfairness eats away at the fabric of society,” he said, noting the uptick in labour unrest.

This happened in the high-inflation period of the 1970s. At that time, it took much higher interest rates than today, and a painful recession, to break the back of inflation. Mr. Macklem said he was hopeful that this won’t be necessary today. The central bank acted more forcefully this time around, he said, and inflation expectations remain better anchored than in the 1970s.

Mr. Macklem will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. ET.