BCE Inc. boosted its second-quarter revenue as it added new wireless subscribers, but saw its profit dip.

The Montreal-based telecom reported $5.86-billion in revenue during the three-month period ended June 30, up 2.9 per cent from a year ago.

The telecom had $654-million in profit, down 10.9 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. The earnings amounted to 66 cents per share, down from 76 cents per share.

The company attributed the decrease to higher expenses related to derivatives it uses for hedging, higher depreciation and amortization expenses and higher severance and acquisition costs.

After adjusting for some of those items, its profit came to $791-million, or 87 cents per share, up 5.3 per cent from a year ago.

Analysts had been expecting 84 cents per share in adjusted earnings and $5.87-billion in revenue, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

The company added 110,761 net new mobile phone customers during the quarter.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.