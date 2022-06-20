The union representing Bell Canada BCE-T clerical workers say they have voted to support a strike mandate.

Unifor represents about 4,200 workers that perform clerical and other duties and live and work across Ontario and Quebec.

The union says the vote on Sunday was 65 per cent in favour of strike action.

The two sides are scheduled to meet with a federal conciliator starting today.

The union says key issues are wages, work-from-home policies and an enforceable floor of employment in the bargaining unit.

The previous collective agreement expired on Nov. 30, 2021.

