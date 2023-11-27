Shopify Inc. SHOP-T says this year’s Black Friday sales across its merchants were 22 per cent higher than the year before.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce company says businesses using its software made $4.1-billion in sales on Black Friday.

The average purchase in Canada over the Black Friday weekend totalled $171.60 with most sales coming in around noon eastern time on Friday.

Shopify says the most popular categories for purchases in the country were cosmetics, necklaces, shirts, earrings, underwear and socks.

Salesforce says online sales on Black Friday totalled $70.9-billion globally and in Canada were up two per cent from the year before.

The surge in Black Friday shopping came as inflation and interest rates remain high, weighing on consumers and pushing many to seek deeper discounts than usual.