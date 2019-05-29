BMO boosts its dividend as profit bumps higher, but still falls short of estimates

Bank of Montreal reported a 5-per-cent bump in profit and raised its quarterly dividend thanks to strong U.S. growth and muted loan losses, but the results still fell shy of analysts’ forecasts due partly to severance costs.

Canada’s fourth-largest bank by assets faced high expectations in the second quarter after posting impressive results in the first quarter of its fiscal year, despite a backdrop of slowing economic growth in Canada.

For the quarter that ended Apr. 30, BMO reported profit of $1.5-billion, or $2.26 per share, up 20 per cent from $1.25-billion, or $1.86, a year ago. But last year’s second-quarter results were diminished by a $260-million restructuring charge, which cost the bank $192-million after tax.

Adjusting to exclude that charge as well as costs related to acquisitions, BMO earned $2.30 per share. Analysts had expected adjusted earnings per share of $2.33, according to data from Refinitiv.

BMO increased its quarterly dividend by 3 cents to $1.03 per share.

“This growth is supported by our strong capital position, a stable credit environment, and the continued resiliency of the Canadian and U.S. economies,” chief executive officer Darryl White said in a statement.

Provisions for credit losses, which are the funds banks set aside to cover bad loans, increased by 10 per cent to $176-million, compared with last year. The bank’s provisions on impaired loans decreased by $22-million thanks to a recovery on a commercial loan. BMO took $26-million in provisions on performing loans – which are more forward-looking – as its loan portfolios grew, and the economic outlook dimmed. Even so, the bank’s expected losses remain low by historical standards.

Profit from BMO’s core Canadian retail banking division rose 5 per cent to $615-million due to revenue growth that was only partly offset by higher expenses and expected credit losses. Commercial lending increased by 15 per cent, continuing a trend of above-average growth in that area for BMO.

Commercial loans in BMO’s U.S. bank also climbed 15 per cent higher, year over year, fuelling a 17-per-cent rise in profit to $406-million.

Capital markets profits fell 13 per cent to $249-million, dragged down by $90-million in after-tax severance costs after BMO cut about 100 jobs from the division and reshuffled its leadership team. Revenue from investment and corporate banking increased 21 per cent, thanks in part to higher underwriting revenue, while trading products revenue improved by 16 per cent.

Wealth management profit increased 3 per cent to $305-million amid better conditions in equity markets.

Five of Canada’s six largest banks have now reported second-quarter earnings, with only National Bank of Canada still to come on May 30.