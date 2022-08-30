Bank of Montreal BMO-T reported lower third-quarter profit as capital markets revenue plunged in volatile markets and the bank boosted its provisions against defaulting loans.

But the Toronto-based bank reported strong results from its core retail banking divisions, with robust demand for new loans underpinning revenue increases of 13 per cent in Canada and 12 per cent in its U.S. arm, while profit margins on loans increased.

BMO earned $1.37-billion, or $1.95 per share, in the fiscal quarter that ended July 31. That compared with $2.28-billion, or $3.41 per share, in the same quarter last year.

But BMO’s profits were sharply reduced by a $945-million loss - worth $649-million after taxes - related to a strategy the bank deployed to hedge against the impact of interest rates when it closes its $17.1-billion acquisition of California-based Bank of the West.

Adjusted to exclude that loss and other one-time items, BMO said it earned $2.13-billion or $3.09 per share. On average, analysts expected $3.17 per share, according to Refinitiv.

BMO is the last of Toronto’s major banks to report its results for the fiscal third quarter, and the third bank to fall short of earnings expectations. Last week, rivals also posted mixed results that included weak revenues from capital markets as well as increasing loan loss provisions, but solid returns from retail lending.

Each of the six banks kept their quarterly dividends unchanged, faced with mounting uncertainty about the health of the global economy.

BMO earmarked $136-million in provisions for credit losses - the funds banks set aside to cover loans that could default. That included $32-million that was set aside against loans that are still being repaid, largely because the bank’s economic forecasts have worsened.

In the same quarter last year, BMO recovered $70-million in provisions as it released reserves that it had built up early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the quarterly increase in provisions was a function of growing loan balances.

In BMO’s Canadian personal and commercial banking division, profit increased 17 per cent to $965-million, with loan balances up 12 per cent. That included a 16-per-cent rise in commercial loans and 19-per-cent increase in card balances.

In its U.S. banking division, profit rose 3 per cent to $568-million, with average loans up 13 per cent.

Profit margins on loans increased by 10 basis points in Canada and 21 basis points in the U.S., compared with a year earlier. (100 basis points equal one percentage point).

But profit from capital markets fell 53 per cent, to $262-million, with revenue down 20 per cent year over year. Debt and equity issuances, trading revenue and underwriting activity all fell, and the bank took $88-million in writedowns on loan underwriting commitments in the quarter.

The bank’s capital levels declined modestly, with a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 15.8 per cent, compared with 16 per cent in the previous quarter. Analysts and investors are watching the bank’s capital levels closely because BMO intends to use nearly all of its excess capital to fund its purchase of Bank of the West, which is awaiting regulatory approvals.

