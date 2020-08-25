BoC aims to better inform Canadians on its inflation targets

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

BoC aims to better inform Canadians on its inflation targets

David ParkinsonEconomics Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadians routinely overestimate inflation, a “perception gap” that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis – posing a communications challenge for the Bank of Canada as an inflation-targeting central bank, a senior bank official said Tuesday.

“While we have benefited from having well-anchored inflation expectations in the past, this mooring will be tested by the very rough economic waters caused by the pandemic,” deputy governor Lawrence Schembri said, in a speech by video conference to the Canadian Association for Business Economics.

“Our communications strategy must strive to explain inflation, our target and our policy to different audiences in a clear and accessible manner, to deepen their understanding.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Schembri made his speech one day after the Bank of Canada launched an online survey to gauge consumers’ views on inflation, and the central bank’s use of a 2-per-cent inflation target to guide monetary policy. The survey is part of the bank’s consultations in preparation for next year’s renewal of its five-year agreement with the federal government on its framework for setting monetary policy – central to which is a review of the inflation target.

It’s the first time the Bank of Canada has directly solicited everyday Canadians’ views on inflation and monetary policy as part of its inflation-target-renewal process. The central bank has turned up its focus on the general public’s inflation perceptions, which are persistently higher than official statistical measures.

“Acknowledging and better understanding any gap between perceived and measured inflation is … very important. Public confidence in the target depends on measuring inflation accurately,” he said.

The bank’s own consumer sentiment surveys have shown that consumers consistently expect the inflation to be 2.5 per cent or higher over a 12-month horizon, and closer to 4 per cent over a five-year horizon – well above the Bank of Canada’s target. The perception gap has been particularly acute during the pandemic. Consumers in the bank’s spring survey braced for a near-term spike in inflation; instead, Statistics Canada’s consumer price index inflation rate has slumped to near zero.

“One of the messages we have heard is that many people feel that the official consumer price index inflation rate does not reflect the higher inflation they believe they are facing.”

Mr. Schembri said the Bank of Canada and Statscan are conducting joint research aimed at better understanding consumers’ inflation perceptions, the formal results of which will be published this fall. Preliminary findings indicate that the perception gap may have more to do with consumer psychology than with problems with measurement. The research suggests that consumers tend to focus more on rising prices in certain items than on falling prices in others, and that lower financial literacy could be associated with inflation misperceptions.

He said this literacy factor is one area where the Bank of Canada’s public communications efforts could play a key role in narrowing the perception gap. That, in turn, would improve the bank’s efforts to use interest rates to help guide stable inflation and foster healthier economic growth, as expectations for inflation would be more closely aligned.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our research finds that when we provide households with practical information about our inflation target, they tend to shift their views toward actual inflation,” he said.

Mr. Schembri acknowledged that the COVID-19 crisis has complicated both inflation perceptions and measures, as containment restrictions have all but shut down some segments of consumption, while dramatically increasing demand for others.

What’s unclear, he said, is whether consumption patterns will return to close to prepandemic norms as COVID-19 measures continue to ease, or whether the pandemic will have a more permanent effect on consumption, and therefore on inflation gauges. “That’s an open question,” he said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies