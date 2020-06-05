Bombardier cutting 2,500 aviation jobs as COVID-19 hits jet demand

Open this photo in gallery A Bombardier Global 6500 business jet displayed at the National Business Aviation Association exhibition in Las Vegas on Oct. 21, 2019. David Becker/Reuters

Bombardier Inc. is laying off 2,500 people in its aviation division, including about 1,900 people in Toronto and Quebec, as the Montreal-based transportation company slashes jobs in anticipation of reduced demand for business jets.

The job losses announced on Friday include 1,500 people in Dorval and St. Laurent, Que., 400 people at Bombardier’s Downsview factory in Toronto, in addition to cuts in the United States and Mexico.

“They are permanent,” Mark Masluch, a Bombardier spokesman, said of the cuts.

The layoffs will take place through 2020, subject to notice periods. Bombardier said it will take a $40-million charge as a result.

The air-travel industry has collapsed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted governments to close borders and issue stay-at-home orders.

Bombardier Aviation employs 22,000 worldwide – including 12,500 in Canada – making Learjets, Challenger and Global business jets, which seat fewer than 20 people.

Bombardier placed about 10,000 of its Canadian employees on federal wage subsidies of 75 per cent between March and June. But as the company resumes production, it is adjusting its work force to meet an anticipated 30-per-cent drop in demand for aircraft, Mr. Masluch said by phone.

Walter Spracklin, a Royal Bank of Canada stock analyst, said the layoffs signal a tough period for Bombardier but were not overly surprising.

