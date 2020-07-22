Bombardier secures new credit worth $1-billion, burns through less cash

Open this photo in gallery A Bombardier advertising board stands in front of a SBB CFF Swiss railway train at a station in Bern, Switzerland, on Oct. 24, 2019. DENIS BALIBOUSE/Reuters

Bombardier Inc. said it burned through $500-million less cash than expected in its latest quarter and secured new credit worth $1-billion, bolstering its finances as the Canadian manufacturer vies to win regulatory approval and finalize the crucial sale of its rail business to France’s Alstom SA in the months ahead.

HPS Investment Partners LLC, a New York-based credit-investment firm with over US$60-billion in assets under management, has agreed to provide a three-year secured term loan to Bombardier of up to US$1-billion, the Montreal-based plane and train maker said in a statement Wednesday.

In addition, the company said its cash usage in the second quarter was $500-million better than the previous forecast it gave to investors. It gave no explanation for the change, and a spokeswoman declined to offer more details until the next quarterly earnings report on Aug. 6.

“Collectively, these actions provide Bombardier with additional liquidity to operate its business through the COVID-19 pandemic as it works to close the previously announced divestitures undertaken to reshape Bombardier’s capital structure,” the company said in the statement.

Bombardier burned through US$2.6-billion of cash in the first half of the year as the coronavirus pandemic led to a slowing of new orders, the suspension of work at factories and the cessation of product deliveries because of border closures. The company’s credit spreads have widened in recent months amid investor concern that it won’t be able to divest its plane parts unit and train assets as previously planned while its liquidity position deteriorates.

Those concerns appear to have eased somewhat with Wednesday’s announcement. Bombardier’s widely-held subordinate voting shares climbed 7.7 per cent in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange to $0.49.

Bombardier said it had cash and cash equivalents of US$1.7-billion as of June 30, in addition to access to US$700-million in unused credit. It said it expects its total liquidity position with the new investment to be about US$3.4-billion at the end of June. That number reflects a cash burn of about US$1-billion from April to the end of June.

“[This is] money in the bank” for Bombardier, Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier said in a note. “[It] will provide additional liquidity to operate the business through the pandemic.”

Once a high-flying manufacturer with a share price topping $20, Bombardier is now a penny stock. Chief executive Eric Martel, a former Hydro Quebec CEO, is now steering the company toward a dramatic reshaping that will see it sell its rail business to high-speed train maker Alstom and become a pure-play manufacturer of luxury business jets.

The Alstom sale is key to fixing Bombardier’s capital structure, which is burdened with US$9-billion of debt, and aims to give the company a new lease on life. It is currently running through regulatory review in Europe.

Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge said Wednesday he expects to secure European Union approval for the US$8.2-billion transaction by the end of the month. Alstom’s aim with the deal is to increase its capability to better compete with emerging competition from Chinese giant CRRC Corp.

Mr. Martel told reporters last month that he was in contact with the Canadian and Quebec governments about the company’s financial situation but that it had not made a request for help. He said the company had other options to raise funds that are preferable to requesting government support.

The new HPS loan is expected to be in place in the third quarter of this year, Bombardier said. Under the loan terms, Bombardier will have to repay half of the outstanding principal when the Alstom deal goes through, and use a minimum of US$750-million over three years. The borrower will pay an interest rate at an agreed margin over the LIBOR reference rate and offer as security unspecifed elements of its aviation inventory and related accounts receivable, Bombardier said.

