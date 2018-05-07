 Skip to main content

Bombardier sells six Q400s to new airline launching in Angola

Bombardier sells six Q400s to new airline launching in Angola

The Canadian Press

Bombardier Inc. says it has signed a contract to sell six Q400 turboprops that will be flown by a new African airline to be based in the Republic of Angola.

African Aero Trading is buying the planes on behalf of a consortium that will form Air Connection Express, Transoportes Aereos SA.

The list price of the firm order is valued at US$198 million, although buyers typically pay less.

The airline will operate the Q400 domestically to connect smaller communities and increase frequencies as a regional feeder airline to TAAG Angola Airlines, the country’s national carrier.

Bombardier says more than 37 operators are flying the Q Series in Africa.

