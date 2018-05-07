Bombardier sells six Q400s to new airline launching in Angola

Bombardier Inc. says it has signed a contract to sell six Q400 turboprops that will be flown by a new African airline to be based in the Republic of Angola.
African Aero Trading is buying the planes on behalf of a consortium that will form Air Connection Express, Transoportes Aereos SA.
The list price of the firm order is valued at US$198 million, although buyers typically pay less.
The airline will operate the Q400 domestically to connect smaller communities and increase frequencies as a regional feeder airline to TAAG Angola Airlines, the country’s national carrier.
Bombardier says more than 37 operators are flying the Q Series in Africa.
