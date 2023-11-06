Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM-T brought in US$26-billion of fresh capital in the third quarter, flexing its fundraising might even as rivals have struggled to attract new money in fraught markets.

This latest influx of new money into its funds brought Brookfield’s fundraising total to US$61-million for the year. The driving force was private credit partnership with Oaktree Capital Group LLC, which raised US$11-billion in the quarter. Investors are flocking to private credit funds as rising interest rates have boosted returns and U.S. banks have reined in lending.

Brookfield has been making more deals than many of its peers in recent months, and has US$102-billion available to deploy into new investments. In a letter to shareholders, Brookfield chief executive officer Bruce Flatt and asset management president Connor Teskey said markets are getting more confident about how to assess risks and price deals accordingly, and predicted that the pace of dealmaking will pick up over the coming year.

“With record levels of dry powder currently on the sidelines, we expect a very busy period of transaction activity through to the end of 2024,” Mr. Flatt and Mr. Teskey wrote.

During the quarter, Brookfield closed its largest private equity fund to date, raising US$12-billion for its sixth opportunistic fund. It also had strong fundraising in infrastructure, raising US$3-billion for its fifth flagship infrastructure fund, bringing the total fund size to US$27-billion and showing the demand from investors for exposure to infrastructure assets and the protection from rising inflation they typically offer.

Earnings from fees increased 8 per cent to US$565-million in the quarter, in line with an 8-per-cent increase in fee-bearing capital over the same span, to US$440-million.

That helped boost distributable earnings – a metric Brookfield uses to show profits that could be paid out to shareholders – to US$568-million, up from US$524-million in the third quarter last year.

Third-quarter profit for Brookfield Asset Management was US$494-million, or 30 US cents per share, compared with US$395-million, or 24 US cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Earnings attributable to the publicly-traded, 25-per-cent stake in the asset manager – parent company Brookfield Corp. owns the remaining 75 per cent of Brookfield Asset Management – was US$122-million.

Brookfield announced a quarterly dividend of 32 US cents per share, unchanged from the second quarter.