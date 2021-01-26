Businesses in hard-hit sectors can access new pandemic relief loans up to $1-million starting Monday

Businesses in the tourism, hospitality, air travel and entertainment industries will be able to apply for low-interest, Ottawa-backed pandemic relief loans of up to $1-million starting Monday.
The federal government first announced the Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program (HASCAP) in its fall economic statement in late November. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that his government had partnered with Canada’s major banks to deliver the loans as of Feb. 1.
He said further details would be available later Tuesday from Small Business Minister Mary Ng.
Companies that depend on in-person experiences – hotel stays, travel agencies, theatre performances, concerts – have seen revenue plummet to nearly nothing over the past nine months.
The federal government said in November that the loans would be below market rate, and have terms as long as 10 years for repayment, as the affected businesses recover from the pandemic.
