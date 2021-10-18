Businesses report labour shortages, higher expectation of inflation in Bank of Canada survey

Canadian businesses are grappling with labour shortages and supply chain disruptions, with many planning to respond by raising wages and passing on cost increases to customers, according to the Bank of Canada’s quarterly survey of businesses.
This dynamic is pushing up short-term inflation expectations. Almost half of the respondents to the survey, published Monday, now expect inflation to remain above 3 per cent for the next two years, although many say they expect the factors fuelling inflation to be temporary. The central bank surveyed around 100 businesses between mid-August and mid-September.
A separate survey of consumers also found elevated short-term expectations of inflation. The median prediction for inflation a year from now was 3.72 per cent, the highest level since the survey began. Medium and longer-term inflation expectations remain fairly well anchored around 3 per cent.
The pair of surveys land in the middle of a heated debate about inflation and supply chain bottlenecks. Inflation hit an 18-year high of 4.1 per cent in August, and many analysts expect inflation to tick higher again when the September consumer price index numbers are published on Wednesday. The run-up in inflation is being fuelled by global supply chain disruptions, which are driving up shipping costs and commodity prices. Labour shortages are also beginning to put upward pressure on wages.
The Bank of Canada’s business outlook survey found that Canadian companies are optimistic about future sales growth, but they are also experiencing significant capacity constraints. Sixty-five per cent of respondents said they would have “some difficulty” or “significant difficulty” meeting an unexpected surge in demand.
The biggest issue is labour shortages. Although Canada’s unemployment rate remains elevated at 6.9 per cent, companies are having trouble attracting workers. Just over a third of respondents to the business survey said that labour shortages were restricting their ability to meet customer demands. Moreover, 71 per cent of respondents said that labour shortages were more intense than a year ago, while only 7 per cent said they were less intense.
Companies pointed to several factors that could be contributing to the tight labour market, including government income supports, health concerns among workers, and demographic and technological changes that have led to persistent skill shortages.
“Firms also reported somewhat higher retirement and quit rates among staff compared with pre-pandemic norms, suggesting that a change in workers’ preferences may be affecting the availability of labour. The increased quit rate is consistent with many Canadians reporting a willingness to leave their job voluntarily,” the bank said.
This is feeding into company plans to raise wages. Fifty-seven per cent of respondents said they expected labour costs to be higher over the next year compared to last year, while only 7 per cent expected labour costs to be lower. Companies reported plans to pass along increased labour costs to customers.
Employment intentions are at a record high, and companies are also planning to increase capital investments. More than half of the respondents said they intend to invest more in machinery and equipment next year than in the previous year.
The central bank’s survey of consumers, which was conducted in the second half of August, found improving expectations about the job market. Workers reported a higher likelihood of leaving their job voluntarily, and a lower likelihood of losing their job. At the same time, worker expectations for wage growth remain muted, despite increased expectations about inflation.
“This suggests that perceptions of higher inflation along with the tighter labour market have not led to expectations for higher wage growth for workers staying in their current job,” the bank said.
The two surveys will inform the Bank of Canada’s next rate decision on Oct. 27. The central bank is widely expected to further reduce its pace of government bond buying next week. It may also offer revised guidance about when it could start raising interest rates. The bank’s current forward guidance is that it won’t start raising rates until the second half of 2022 at the earliest.
The bank is walking a tightrope, having to balance high inflation on the one hand, and worse-than-expected GDP growth in recent quarters on the other. Bank Governor Tiff Macklem said last week that he expects the factors driving up inflation to be transitory, although he said that supply chain bottlenecks are more complicated and more persistent than the bank previously thought.
“Despite increasing concerns about supply chains and inflation, both businesses and consumers continue to see the recent rise in prices as temporary, similar to us and the Bank of Canada,” CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes wrote in a note to clients, following the publication of the bank surveys.
“Moreover, any other slowing of expected growth was due to transitory supply chain constraints and the Delta variant. As a result, despite the increases in business and consumer inflation expectations for the near-term, this report suggests that the Bank of Canada can comfortably continue pushing back against the hawkish pricing for rate hike by markets,” Mr. Mendes wrote.
