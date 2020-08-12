CAE reports loss, plans restructuring, as pandemic clobbers aviation industry

Canadian flight training company CAE Inc. says it bore the full brunt of the coronavirus crisis in its latest quarter but sees an uneven recovery ahead as it announced plans to scale back operations as part of a new effort to save $50-million a year in costs.
The Montreal-based company, which is among the world’s largest flight simulator manufacturers and also trains pilots, on Wednesday reported a net loss of $110-million or 42 cents per share for the three months ended June 30. Revenue tanked by one third from the comparable period last year, to $550.5-million.
“The worst of the pandemic’s impacts on CAE may now indeed be behind us,” CAE Chief Executive Officer Marc Parent said in a statement. “However, the pace of recovery is unlikely to be linear or quick, and it will most certainly be dictated by the rate at which travel restrictions and quarantines can safely be lifted and economic activity improves.”
Mr. Parent is now trying to steer through what he calls the most challenging conditions the company has ever faced. As airlines grounded planes and laid off staff in recent months, demand for the company’s sophisticated technology and training services has fallen sharply.
Management has responded by suspending the dividend and share buy backs to preserve cash and started a new business line to supply ventilators to help save the lives of COVID-19 patients. The company furloughed 2,600 of its 10,500 people in April and subsequently recalled most of them, said company spokeswoman Pascale Alpha.
With demand still shaky for some of its products, however, CAE is now making an additional cost-cutting effort.
The company said Wednesday it would introduce and speed up new “digitally-enhanced processes” and reduce operations as part of the changes, which will yield $50-million in annual savings starting in fiscal 2022. It expects to record restructuring expenses of about $100-million over the next 12 months as part of the effort, including costs tied to real estate and employee termination benefits.
“We are effectively managing the things we can control within this unprecedented environment,” Mr. Parent said. “We are decidedly focused on the future — and I expect we will ultimately be stronger for it.”
The CEO is among a throng of business leaders from the travel industry and other sectors pushing the Canadian government and the provinces to ease travel restrictions they say are too broad and out of step with other countries. Among their requests, they’ve asked the Trudeau government to end mandatory 14-day quarantines from international visitors.
On a segmented basis, CAE’s civil aviation training unit tallied an operating loss of $97.9-million during the quarter compared to income of $98.6-million last year. Revenue declined 48 per cent year over year. The company continues to win new business despite the weak environment, booking a sale for a new Airbus A320 similator for China Express and a four-year training agreement with Alitalia among other recent contracts.
More than half of CAE’s global training network was either closed or at reduced operations in the first quarter, resulting in a facility utilization rate averaging 33 per cent. The rate has improved as facilities reopened and flight crews resumed some instruction, but remain at roughly 40 per cent, CAE said.
The company said it sees the current fiscal year as a tale of two halves, with the first half of the year marked by lower demand and disruptions while the second half “potentially” begins to improve. It expects free cash flow to turn positive in the second half.
CAE shares fell 2.8 per cent in early afternoon trading in Toronto, to $21.32. They’ve lost about half their value since hitting a 10-year peak of $41.48 in February.
