Caisse calls for sweeping change at SNC-Lavalin

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s biggest investor is calling on the embattled engineering firm to make sweeping changes to improve its project execution and prevent further losses that have slammed shareholders.

Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which holds a 20 per cent stake in SNC-Lavalin, on Monday reaffirmed its long-term support for the Montreal-based engineering and construction company but said a broad internal overhaul is needed to improve its chances at future success.

The Caisse said it has seen the value of its investment in SNC decline by $700-million over the first six months of the year.

“What we want to see, and what the company needs, is a wholesale, step-function change in the quality of its execution. And that touches across the board. That’s from human resources policy to systems to the kinds of projects the company takes on,” Caisse Chief Executive Michael Sabia told reporters after discussing the pension fund’s mid-year results.

“It’s a cultural change. It’s a step up, a major step up, in discipline. It’s a major step up in systems… in the capacity to overview project by project and to know where each one of those projects stands down to decimal points. That’s what’s required.”

SNC shares have dropped precipitously since July 22, when the company took the market by surprise and said 2019 financial results would come in “significantly lower” than anticipated and withdrew its previous annual earnings forecast. Management has blamed higher costs on infrastructure and resource projects.

It was SNC’s third profit warning since January and prompted a public rebuke from the Caisse, which called out “the current unacceptable trend of the business” and urged “decisive and timely” action from the SNC-Lavalin board. Such a public statement is rare for the Caisse, which does not typically comment on its individual investments outside its annual results report.

Just days later on August 1, in his first conference call exchange with analysts and investors Thursday as SNC’s interim chief executive, Ian Edwards failed to stem concern about SNC’s prospects, announcing a move to slash the dividend again and reporting a decline in profit in SNC’s latest quarter for what it considers its best business lines.

The company’s stock, which was already trading at lows not seen in 14 years, tanked further after the call. It closed down another 6 per cent to $17.81 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Friday. The market was closed for the holiday on Monday.

The Caisse put out its public statement for two reasons, Mr. Sabia said Monday. First, to head off questions it expected to receive from SNC-Lavalin stakeholders given the importance of the profit warning announcement. Second, to send a message.

“We do believe that the company, that its board, needs a heightened sense of urgency. I believe that is occurring. I believe that is a positive thing. But I also believe that it was necessary and that’s why we took the action that we took.”

Mr. Edwards has sketched out the start of a major strategic shift for SNC-Lavalin that will see it stop bidding on all lump-sum turnkey construction contracts as it moves to do more consulting services work and also focus on its nuclear operations. The idea is to retreat to higher-profit parts of the business while gradually getting out of fixed-price contract work, which it says are riskier because the builder agrees to absorb any cost overruns.

SNC is pulling out of bidding on several major Canadian infrastructure projects for which it has been shortlisted, altering the competitive dynamic on billions of dollars worth of contracts in Canada. Projects from which SNC is retreating include Vancouver’s $2.8-billion SkyTrain Broadway extension, Edmonton’s new Valley Line West light-rail line and Montreal’s Lafontaine tunnel modernization.

Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Quebec government has vowed to try to protect SNC-Lavalin as a strategic asset to the province in the event of a hostile takeover, a possibility that increases as its stock price continues to drop and the company is more exposed. It has signaled it would work in concert with the Caisse in that effort.

