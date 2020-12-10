Caisse cedes control of controversial cement plant to Brazil’s Votorantim

Canadian pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has finally found a buyer for the controversial McInnis Cement plant in the Gaspé Peninsula after a lengthy effort to sell it.
Brazil’s Votorantim Cimentos SA, the world’s sixth biggest cement producer, will buy control of the new facility in Port-Daniel-Gascons and combine it with its existing St. Mary’s Cement Inc. operations in Canada, the company and the pension fund said in a joint statement Thursday. Votorantim will hold 83 per cent of the shares in the new venture while the Caisse will hold 17 per cent.
No purchase price was disclosed and no mention was made of the Bombardier family, who instigated the taxpayer-backed McInnis project years ago only to lose control of it to the Caisse when construction costs ballooned. The family is believed to have cashed out while the government could take a write-down on the money it has invested so far.
“The creation of this combined entity allows us to partner with a world-class player with an established presence – and strong track record of profitabilty – in North America,” Caisse executive vice-president Kim Thomassin said in the statement.
The McInnis saga dates back to 2014, when Bombardier family patriarch Laurent Beaudoin convinced the Quebec government to help fund a $1-billion bet on a new, state-of-the-art cement plant on the Gaspé's pictureseque eastern coast, one of the province’s most chronically underemployed regions. This latest development highlights the perils of using public money to back big industrial endeavors.
McInnis is Canada’s first new cement plant in half a century. In addition to an initial $250-million loan, the province holds $100-million worth of equity in the project for a total public investment of $350-million at last count. It wasn’t immediately clear what will happen to that sum.
Production at McInnis has been underway for roughly three years. The business model centres on a belief that the technologically advanced factory in Port Daniel will fare well against competing installations on the continent - many of which are 50 years old or more.
The Gaspé venture is an effort to make up to 2.2 million tonnes a year of cement, the dry powder used to make concrete for construction, using the most modern technology available. Made using limestone mined at the site, most of the cement is shipped by sea to international markets.
The Caisse took over control of the project from Beaudier Group, an investment vehicle for the Bombardier family, in 2016 after costs ballooned to $1.5-billion from an initial projection of $1.1-billion. The pension fund invested more money into the project at the time to get it completed.
The Caisse then hired advisers in early 2018 to help explore options for McInnis, including a sale. Twelve parties signed confidentiality agreements and three bidders made offers for the asset, but all were judged too low, a person familiar with the process told The Globe and Mail.
After the sales process yielded nothing, Quebec weighed a request by the Caisse and other McInnis Cement shareholders to swap the debt the province holds in the venture for equity. Such refinancing deals with creditors are often made to reduce a corporation’s liabilities and help it continue to operate.
Investissement Québec, the province’s investment arm, made unspecified adjustments to its debt while maintaining a priority ranking in the project’s capital structure, McInnis said last July. The project’s operational and financial risk has significantly decreased and there is increased customer demand for the cement being produced, McInnis said at the time.
The Caisse last year lent another $150-million to McInnis, boosting the sums invested in the company to at least $450-million as of July 2019. The funds were part of a broader $500-million private capital refinancing that also saw the Bombardier family provide a $50-million loan and a group of 11 banks based in Canada and abroad commit another $300-million to fund the growth of the cement operations.
Combining McInnis with St. Mary’s will result in a stronger operation with more production capacity and enhanced distribution at a time when demand for cement is growing, the companies said Thursday. McInnis Cement’s assets include a deep-water marine terminal next to the plant, three ships and a distribution network consisting of 10 terminals (marine, rail and truck) strategically located in the U.S. and Canada.
Cement making is a highly energy-intensive process, turning the Gaspé operation into a magnet for criticism from almost Day 1. McInnis confirmed in 2014 that at the height of production, the cement plant could produce the equivalent of 2 per cent of Quebec’s total greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 7 per cent of its industrial emissions.
Votorantim and the Caisse said Thursday they would deploy initiatives at the plant “to support carbon footprint reduction in the cement industry” without providing more details. The Brazilian company, which operates two existing cement plants in Ontario and three others in the U.S. northeast, has cut its carbon dioxide emissions per tonne of cement by 23 per cent form 1990 to 2019, according to the release.
