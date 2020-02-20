 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Caisse fails to beat investment benchmark as real estate posts negative return

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec failed to beat its investment benchmark in 2019, dragged down by a real estate portfolio that posted a negative return.

The Quebec pension plan said it produced a 10.4-per-cent return in 2019, adding $31.1-billion to its total assets. A benchmark portfolio the Caisse uses to evaluate its performance, however, returned 11.9 per cent.

The primary culprit was the Caisse’s real-estate arm, Ivanhoe Cambridge, which recorded a -2.7-per-cent return. The Caisse said its real-estate portfolio “is notably affected by the weak performance of Canadian shopping centres,” with declining residential real-estate rents in New York City playing a lesser role.

Ivanhoe Cambridge made attempts to sell portions of its Canadian shopping-centre portfolio starting in 2018, but ultimately made no major deal. The Globe and Mail reported in August 2019 that it halted a sale of an interest in 10 Canadian malls because it couldn’t get the price it wanted.

The Caisse says Ivanhoe Cambridge “will accelerate the transition under way, which aims to lower the weight of more traditional assets and prioritize opportunities in tomorrow’s sectors.” The Caisse said urbanization, sociodemographic changes and new technologies will guide its future investments in real estate.

While the pension manager’s infrastructure portfolio returned 7.1 per cent, it was below its benchmark index’s return of 17.7 per cent. While the Caisse’s infrastructure portfolio is primarily private assets, the benchmark index includes more than 200 publicly traded stocks, which the Caisse said “benefited greatly from surging stock markets.”

All told, the Caisse’s “real assets” class, which contains real estate and infrastructure and makes up about one-fifth of the portfolio, returned 1.0 per cent, versus a benchmark of 7.2 per cent.

Caisse’s equity portfolio, which represents about half of its assets, also missed the mark, returning 15.3 versus a 16.3 per cent benchmark. The fixed income portfolio was the only winner, posting an 8.9 per cent return, versus an 8.0 per cent benchmark.

The fund closed the year with $340-billion in net assets, with $47.6-billion invested in 750 companies in Quebec’s private sector. Total Quebec-based assets were $66.7-billion at year end.

The Caisse’s annualized return over five and 10 years was 8.1 per cent and 9.2 per cent, respectively. The Caisse says that over those periods have generated $11-billion and $18-billion in value added compared to its benchmark portfolio.

Charles Emond, the new president and CEO, says the manager expects the next decade "to be more challenging than the past one, during which all investors benefited from the longest bull market in history. In the context of a growing gap between real economic performance and market performance, and multiple indicators prompting us to be cautious, it will be important for our strategy to continue evolving while we manage responsibly and with agility.”

In a presentation accompanying the results, the Caisse said nearly all of the 2019 return of the U.S. S&P 500 was due to an expansion of multiples - investors paying more for each dollar of earnings - with virtually no gains in profits from the companies in the index.

