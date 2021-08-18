Caisse real-estate unit rebounds in first half after pandemic downturn

After two difficult years in real estate, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is showing signs of turning around its troubled portfolio.
The pension fund giant said Wednesday that its real-estate operations, Ivanhoé Cambridge, reported a 4.1 per cent return in the first six months of 2021, compared with a benchmark comparison portfolio that lost 0.9 per cent over the same period.
Caisse’s results have been dragged down since 2019 because of an overreliance on retail real estate, a problem that accelerated in the shutdowns related to COVID-19. The Caisse reported a 2.7 per cent loss in real estate in 2019, followed by a 15.6 per cent loss 2020. Those results caused the pension fund to fall beneath its benchmark in both years.
Since early 2020, when it pledged to sell off a chunk of its retail real estate, the Caisse has plowed money into logistics and warehousing, life-sciences-related real estate, and select residential projects. The Caisse said its engaged in 40 transactions so far in 2021 totaling $5.1 billion, with $2.4-billion in sales and $2.7-billion in new investments.
Nathalie Palladitcheff, the CEO of Ivanhoe Cambridge, said Wednesday it has sold shopping malls in British Columbia and Nova Scotia as part of the retail divestment, but has not had to resort to accepting fire-sale prices.
“We had a plan, but we were not in a rush, so we did not do stupid things,” Ms. Palladitcheff said. “It’s a question of responsibility, to make the right disposals at the right time, and if we cannot, we must be patient.”
She said Ivanhoe Cambridge is about two-thirds of the way through its plan to re-tool the portfolio. “There are still some disposals to achieve,” she said. ”Next year will probably be the last touch.”
While the mid-year numbers represent just six short months in the life of a long-term investor, they also show the power of real estate in the Caisse’s overall performance: The fund said its overall return through June 30 was 5.6 per cent, beating its benchmark of 4.4 per cent. Assets reached $390-billion.
Few of the Caisse’s peers release half-year results for comparison. The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) released mid-year results for the first time in its history last week, reporting it posted an 8.8-per-cent return in the first six months of 2021.
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is set to release midyear results soon.
The Caisse said Wednesday its equities asset class - which is about half its portfolio - recorded a 12.1 per cent return versus a benchmark of 12.0 per cent.
The Equity Markets portfolio - stocks that trade on a public exchange - gained 11.4 per cent, compared to 9.3 per cent for its benchmark index. The Caisse credited the overperformance of Canadian stocks for part of that.
The Private Equity portfolio posted a 13.5 per cent return , which trailed a 16.8 benchmark, which the Caisse said was caused by being underweight in traditional energy and financial institutions.
Fixed Income, about one-third of the portfolio, posted a six-month return of -1.8% against -2.0% for its benchmark. Sharply rising interest rates have depressed bond markets, the Caisse noted.
Real Assets, which includes the Real Estate and Infrastructure portfolios and is roughly 20 per cent of the portfolio, posted a six-month return of 4.1 per cent, compared to 0.4 per cent for the benchmark index.
The infrastructure portion of Real Assets reported a 3.9 per cent return for the period, compared to 1.9 per cent for its benchmark index. The Caisse credited the performance of assets in the wind and solar energy sector.
