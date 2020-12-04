 Skip to main content

Canada adds 62,000 jobs in November; unemployment rate falls to 8.5 per cent

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
The Canadian labour market continues to defy expectations – at least for now.

Employment rose by 62,000 in November and the unemployment rate declined to 8.5 per cent from October’s 8.9 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. The gain was propelled by full-time work, which saw an increase of nearly 100,000 positions. All told, the labour market has recovered about 80 per cent of the three-million jobs that were lost in March and April.

November’s job gain was the weakest since the recovery began in May. However, it was also better than expected. The median estimate from economists was for a gain of 20,000 positions, with several calling for a decline stemming from tighter COVID-19 restrictions.

A decline may simply be postponed. Statscan’s report pertained to work conditions between Nov. 15 and 21, and thus didn’t account for the most recent wave of tighter restrictions.

“As a result, it’s likely that Covid will catch up with the Canadian economy in the December data, with a decline expected in both employment and overall economic activity,” said Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, in a note to clients.

... More to come

