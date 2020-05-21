 Skip to main content
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canada Goose cuts 125 staff, L Brands closing some Victoria’s Secret stores

Aleksandra Sagan
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada Goose said it will continue to support affected employees with compensation packages and extended benefits.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

More retailers have announced layoffs and store closures at their Canadian operations as they continue to grapple with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday it would lay off 125 employees, or about 2.5 per cent of its more than 5,000-person workforce. It did not answer questions about where the laid off employees worked or how many were in Canada.

It was a “difficult, but responsible decision,” the company said in a statement and comes after it has taken several steps to address the business impacts of the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto-based retailer closed its North American and European retail stores on March 17, joining a wave of government mandated and voluntary store closures to help curb the spread of the virus.

CEO Dani Reiss said at that time he would forgo his salary for at least three months and the money would instead be used to help the company’s employees.

Canada Goose suspended the long-term outlook it initially provided in May 2019 as it did not account for the coronavirus pandemic, and reiterated its new outlook for the 2020 financial year that it noted at its last quarterly earnings in February.

“The extent and duration of COVID-19 disruptions remain uncertain and they may negatively impact future fiscal periods more significantly,” the company said in March.

Canada Goose says it is committed to support laid off employees with what it called fair compensation packages, extended benefits, a letter of reference from the CEO and other assistance.

Meanwhile, American retailer L Brands announced Wednesday it will reduce the number of company-owned Victoria’s Secret stores and close about 250 in the U.S. and Canada this year.

The company plans to go from 33 Victoria’s Secret stores in Canada at the start of this year to 23, according to a forecast in its financial documents, and reduce its PINK-brand stores, which target postsecondary women, from five to two.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies