 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canada Post resets customers’ online passwords but clarifies that ‘there has not been a cyberattack’

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage.
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre in Richmond, B.C.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Canada Post says it is resetting passwords for all online customer accounts after a report that some personal information may have been compromised in 2017.

The postal service says that login names and passwords stolen in privacy breaches elsewhere may have been used to access Canada Post accounts if customers reused their login credentials on multiple sites.

It maintains that the form of access, known as credential stuffing, does not constitute a breach of the Canada Post system.

Story continues below advertisement

“There has not been a cyberattack or hack of the Canada Post network,” it said in a release.

Canada Post spokesman Philipe Legault said customers provide their address along with login info when setting up accounts to track packages and other services.

He said that after an initial investigation the postal service believes the number of people affected is small, and affected users have already been contacted. He said Canada Post isn’t releasing the suspected number of people affected while a third party investigates further.

The postal service says it is also reviewing its policies and procedures on how it can strengthen the security of its online platforms.

In a separate incident, Canada Post said last November that someone had used its delivery tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers of the Ontario Cannabis Store but declined to identify the information.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter