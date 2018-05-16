Canada says quick NAFTA deal still possible

Canada is insisting that a quick NAFTA deal is still possible, even as negotiators look set to miss a deadline for finishing an agreement that could be approved by the U.S. Congress before the end of the year.

Kirsten Hillman, Ottawa’s deputy ambassador to the U.S., said Wednesday that the three countries have a “common goal in getting a deal completed as soon as possible.”

“There are all the elements there for a deal,” Ms. Hillman told a NAFTA event organized by The Hill newspaper. “There is momentum now.”

One scenario receiving serious consideration would see the three NAFTA countries cut a deal on the crucial issue of content rules in the automotive industry and leave all other contentious areas in the agreement untouched, said people familiar with the backroom strategizing. Ms. Hillman acknowledged that such a deal is “a possibility.”

House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan has said negotiations must conclude by Thursday to give Congress enough time to pass a revised NAFTA before its term expires at the start of next year. Under the U.S. system for trade negotiations, there are several months-long procedural hurdles that a deal must clear before it comes to a vote.

There are no plans for talks Wednesday between Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, the three ministers leading NAFTA negotiations, said one source with knowledge of the schedule.

Another source said the talks are effectively on hold as the Trump administration tries to sort out what Mr. Ryan’s deadline will mean.

But Ms. Hillman said there was still hope for getting something to Congress in time.

“The runway for this Congress is very short – not impossible, nothing’s impossible until the deadline has passed,” she said.

In recent days, Canada and Mexico have cranked up the pressure on the Trump administration by signalling it can have the quick NAFTA deal it wants – but only if it is willing to drop or compromise on some of its most contentious demands.

The U.S. and Mexico are at loggerheads over an American proposal that 40 to 45 per cent of the content in vehicles manufactured in North America come from factories paying at least U.S. $15 an hour. The demand is aimed at moving auto jobs to the U.S. and Canada and away from Mexico.

Mexican negotiators have signalled they could agree to bring in a wage threshold for some auto parts – as well as other U.S. demands to incentivize the use of more North American steel in NAFTA zone vehicles – but not to the extend the U.S. is demanding, said sources with knowledge of the discussions.

The U.S. has also refused to budge on its other hardest proposals – including tough new Buy American rules for government contracts, the abolition of dispute settlement mechanisms, a sunset clause that would kill the deal in five years unless all three countries agreed to keep it and the end of Canada’s protectionist tariff system for dairy products – until the autos issue is settled.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke by telephone with Mr. Trump earlier this week on NAFTA.

Mr. Guajardo said Mr. Trudeau told Mr. Trump Washington could have a deal “at any time,” so long as there was “flexibility from the parties” at the bargaining table.

In an interview Tuesday on Mexican television, Mr. Guajardo called on the U.S. to drop its demand for the sunset clause as well as a proposal to make the Chapter 20 system for resolving trade disputes between governments non-binding.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. is also seeking to scrap Chapter 19, another dispute provision that Canada has successfully used to challenge American tariffs on softwood lumber. Canada has said it will not sign a deal that does not include Chapter 19.

“There is very much an imminently achievable outcome that will be good for the United States, good for Canada, good for Mexico. And we’re very close,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters in Calgary Tuesday.

Daniel Ujczo, an Ohio-based trade lawyer, said he believed Mr. Trump would ultimately opt for a pact on autos – his top priority in talks – and set aside other tough demands.

“POTUS the deal-maker is coming in his closer role and trying to wrap up a ‘skinny’ version of the NAFTA,” Mr. Ujczo said.

The three countries are renegotiating the pact at the behest of Mr. Trump, who won election in part by pledging to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

Even if he can reach a deal with Canada and Mexico, however, the President faces further hurdles in getting Congress to approve a deal. His own Republican caucus is strongly in favour of NAFTA’s Chapter 11, which allows corporations to sue governments over unfavourable policy decisions at special trade panels. Mr. Lighthizer wants the U.S. to opt out of the system, which he argues encourages American corporations to invest in Mexico by giving them an alternative to the local court system for settling disputes.

Congress could also be unhappy if a revised deal doesn’t contain any victories on congressional priorities, such as prying open the Canadian dairy market.

One possible option is for Mr. Trump to try to bypass Congress entirely and try to implement some changes to NAFTA by fiat. Whether he is actually allowed to do this is an open question: The NAFTA countries have made tweaks to auto content rules in the past without congressional approval. But if he tried to make sweeping changes to the deal, he could end up in a legal battle with Congress.

With a report from The Canadian Press