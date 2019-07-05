Canada sheds 2,200 jobs in June after blockbuster May growth

Statistics Canada says the economy lost 2,200 jobs in June compared with the addition of 27,700 jobs in May.
The unemployment rate rose to 5.5 per cent compared with 5.4 per cent in May.
Economists on average had expected the addition of 10,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate to rise to 5.5 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
More coming.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.