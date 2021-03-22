 Skip to main content
Canadarm maker MDA files prospectus to raise $500-million in IPO

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Canadian space stalwart MDA Ltd., maker of the iconic Canadarm, has filed a prospectus to raise $500-million in an initial public offering.

The company said in a regulatory document Monday it plans to sell between 25 million and 31.25 million shares at a price between $16 and $20 apiece. The deal is being led by BMO Nesbitt Burns, Morgan Stanley Canada and Scotia Capital; Barclays Capital Canada, RBC Dominion Securities, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial and Stifel Nicolaus Canada are also part of the underwriting syndicate.

MDA, based in Brampton, Ont., and formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates, is a leading player in the rapidly expanding commercial satellite industry. With entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos creating a buzz around the sector by investing in space as the final frontier for business, MDA’s controlling shareholder Northern Private Capital wants to raise money to pay down debt and bid on new projects, including Canadian government work, by listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Globe and Mail first reported last week the filing was imminent. It follows the company’s hiring last month of Vito Culmone as chief financial officer; he previously served as CFO at several large, publicly traded companies including Shaw Communications Inc., WestJet Airlines Ltd. and Molson Coors Beverage Co. The company is expected to begin meetings with potential investors this week.

It’s expected to be a busy year on the capital markets for Canada’s space sector as Ottawa-based Telesat Canada has also said it plans to go public in the second or third quarter. MDA is making antennae for Telesat’s constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, which will beam high-speed internet to remote areas.

MDA was a part of Maxar Technologies Inc. until its $1-billion purchase last year from the heavily indebted space company by an investor group that includes John Risley’s Northern Private Capital, former BlackBerry Ltd. chairman and co-chief executive officer Jim Balsillie, Senvest Capital and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

