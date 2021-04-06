 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canadarm maker sees growth potential in industry

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA, in the company’s DREAMR lab at the company’s Brampton, Ont., facility, on April 6, 2021.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The chief executive officer of MDA Ltd. says the rapidly expanding global space economy and shrinking cost of launching satellites provide growth opportunities for the maker of the iconic Canadarm, which is expected to start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange as early as Wednesday.

The Brampton, Ont.-based MDA, once known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates, has cut the size and price of its initial public offering as Canada’s red-hot market for high-growth technology IPOs has cooled. The space equipment company laid out plans in March to raise $500-million and price its shares at $16 to $20 each, but reduced the deal to $400-million and the price to $14 a share.

Chief executive officer Mike Greenley said he’s pleased with the outcome. “Raising $400-million is just what we need to be able to fuel our growth,” he said in an interview. MDA said last week it expects the offering to close on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The company detailed a plan in its IPO prospectus to increase its revenue from $411-million in fiscal 2020 to more than $1.5-billion in fiscal 2025 as it jockeys for position as a key supplier in the space economy.

Mr. Greenley said each of MDA’s three business lines – using satellite imagery to provide geo-intelligence, building robotics for space missions and supplying technology for satellite broadband systems – is poised for growth. MDA, which has a contract to manufacture antennae for Ottawa-based Telesat’s low-Earth orbit satellites, will use the proceeds from its IPO to pay down its debt, which was $424-million as of Dec. 31, and bid on new projects.

The “new space economy,” as Mr. Greenley calls it, is projected to grow from about US$385-billion in 2017 to US$1.5-trillion by 2040, according to statistics from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce cited in MDA’s prospectus. The primary driver, Mr. Greenley said, is rapidly shrinking launch costs. Between 1970 and 2000, launching a payload such as a satellite into a low-Earth orbit cost about US$18,500 a kilogram, he said. Now, because of technological advances, the price is roughly US$3,000 a kilogram – and is expected to fall further.

“As the cost of launch continues to decline, space is increasingly accessible,” Mr. Greenley said.

“As that’s occurring ... our opportunity base is expanding rapidly as well,” he added. “MDA is going through a significant period of growth.”

Last year, Northern Private Capital, which is controlled by John Risley and Andrew Lapham, and whose investors include Jim Balsillie, Senvest Capital and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, bought MDA from Colorado-based Maxar Technologies Inc.

The company is opting to list only on the TSX (ticker symbol MDA), so it can stress its domestic roots when pitching for Canadian government contracts. Its predecessor was founded in1969 by University of British Columbia professor John MacDonald and physics graduate Vern Dettwiler, before renaming itself Maxar and reincorporating in the United States in a bid to win more U.S. government work.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavily indebted Maxar kept MDA as a stand-alone unit, with Canada retaining control of the Radarsat-2 satellite used to monitor the Far North, before selling it to the Risley-Balsillie group last year.

MDA is working on a replacement for the Radarsat-2, and late last year was awarded a $22.8-million contract by the Canadian Space Agency to develop Canadarm3. The AI-based robotic system will serve Lunar Gateway, the U.S.-led space station that will orbit the moon.

Despite the weaker pricing, the investor group that bought MDA in April, 2020, during the depths of last spring’s market correction, is expected to almost triple the value of its investment. The space equipment company expects to post adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $160-million to $180-million next year, up from $127-million in 2020. It lost $36.2-million in 2020 as it shifted from Maxar’s ownership, after earning $73-million in 2019.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies