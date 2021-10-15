Canada’s big banks join Carney’s net-zero banking alliance

Canada’s six largest banks are joining a global alliance that commits them to net-zero emissions targets tied to their lending, led by former central bank governor Mark Carney.
The Net-Zero Banking Alliance, or NZBA, is an industry group convened to speed up efforts to combat climate change by the United Nations, where Mr. Carney – who formerly led the Bank of Canada and Bank of England - is a special envoy on climate action and finance.
Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada jointly announced they are signing on to the alliance on Friday. The news comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, which is being held in Glasgow at the end of the month.
As signatories, banks commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions in their lending and investment portfolios by 2050, but also to set intermediate targets by 2030 or sooner.
Most major Canadian banks had already set individual targets to reach net-zero 2050 targets in recent months, but they did not immediately join the alliance when it was launched in April, drawing criticism from environmental groups. Until now, the only Canadian financial institution that had joined the alliance was Vancouver City Savings Credit Union, or Vancity.
Banks will play a central role in supporting the transition to a greener global economy with lower emissions through their financing of energy companies and emerging clean technologies. Until that shift picks up speed, however, they remain major lenders to Canada’s oil sector, a pillar of the country’s economy that creates significant carbon emissions.
Banks have grappled with how to calculate their “financed emissions,” which are greenhouse gases that emanate from projects and companies financed by banks through loans and capital raises, using methods developed by an international body called the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials, or PCAF.
In addition to the Canadian banks, 63 other banks from 32 countries with US$40-trillion in assets are signatories to the NZBA. They include Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley in the U.S., and a number of British and European Banks such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Group AG and Societe Generale S.A.
The banking alliance is a subset of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, or GFANZ, which includes insurers and fund managers and is also led by the UN and Mr. Carney.
“Canadian banks, by joining NZBA and GFANZ, are bringing their deep expertise and strong balance sheets to drive solutions for the sustainable economy that Canada and the world needs,” Mr. Carney said in a news release.
