 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s big banks join Carney’s net-zero banking alliance

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s six largest banks are joining a global alliance that commits them to net-zero emissions targets tied to their lending, led by former central bank governor Mark Carney.

The Net-Zero Banking Alliance, or NZBA, is an industry group convened to speed up efforts to combat climate change by the United Nations, where Mr. Carney – who formerly led the Bank of Canada and Bank of England - is a special envoy on climate action and finance.

Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada jointly announced they are signing on to the alliance on Friday. The news comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, which is being held in Glasgow at the end of the month.

Story continues below advertisement

As signatories, banks commit to reaching net-zero carbon emissions in their lending and investment portfolios by 2050, but also to set intermediate targets by 2030 or sooner.

Most major Canadian banks had already set individual targets to reach net-zero 2050 targets in recent months, but they did not immediately join the alliance when it was launched in April, drawing criticism from environmental groups. Until now, the only Canadian financial institution that had joined the alliance was Vancouver City Savings Credit Union, or Vancity.

Banks will play a central role in supporting the transition to a greener global economy with lower emissions through their financing of energy companies and emerging clean technologies. Until that shift picks up speed, however, they remain major lenders to Canada’s oil sector, a pillar of the country’s economy that creates significant carbon emissions.

Banks have grappled with how to calculate their “financed emissions,” which are greenhouse gases that emanate from projects and companies financed by banks through loans and capital raises, using methods developed by an international body called the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials, or PCAF.

In addition to the Canadian banks, 63 other banks from 32 countries with US$40-trillion in assets are signatories to the NZBA. They include Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley in the U.S., and a number of British and European Banks such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Group AG and Societe Generale S.A.

The banking alliance is a subset of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, or GFANZ, which includes insurers and fund managers and is also led by the UN and Mr. Carney.

“Canadian banks, by joining NZBA and GFANZ, are bringing their deep expertise and strong balance sheets to drive solutions for the sustainable economy that Canada and the world needs,” Mr. Carney said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies