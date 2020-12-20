Mattamy reveals office COVID testing program as more companies plan out workplace screening

North America’s largest privately owned home builder has launched a new office COVID-19 testing program, which its creator hopes will be emulated widely to encourage workers to return to Toronto’s downtown to jump-start a key segment of Canada’s economy.
Mattamy Homes is subsidizing regular tests for employees to take in the workplace on a voluntary basis at its three offices in the Toronto area, as well as on some worksites. The company tests about 35 staff a day, with results from nasal-swab tests processed on site in 90 minutes or less with mobile testing kits from Guelph, Ont.’s Precision Biomonitoring Inc.
Though Precision says its testing system is being used more than two dozen non-office workplaces, including mills, fisheries, movie studios and mines, Mattamy is the first major downtown Toronto business to announce it has implemented such a program. The University of Toronto is also spearheading a rapid-testing trial for essential workplaces to launch at the end of the month.
The testing program being run by Mattamy was first proposed by John Ruffolo, a well-connected Bay Street tech investor who previously ran the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System’s venture wing. He said that other major downtown Toronto employers are keenly watching Mattamy’s rollout and are considering joining the program if it succeeds, though he declined to name the potential participants.
If adopted widely, he believes the program could strike the right a balance between worker safety and a return to pre-pandemic productivity in Canada’s most influential business centre. “If we get the towers occupied in downtown Toronto, I believe it will create a catalyst for everybody else to go: ‘Why are those guys opening up and not us?’” Mr. Ruffolo told The Globe and Mail.
The corporate world is increasingly trying to figure out ways to return the economy to normalcy ahead of what is expected to be a slow, staggered vaccine rollout in 2021. Mattamy is revealing its testing program just days after a dozen companies including the Bank of Nova Scotia, Loblaw, Air Canada and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment said they would soon begin screening employees for COVID-19 as part of a pilot led by the University of Toronto’s Creative Destruction Lab entrepreneurship program.
Mattamy hopes its program can take pressure off the public health-care system as testing demand rises during COVID-19′s second wave making employees feel safe if they choose to go to the office. “It will allow people comfortably meet when they feel it’s a benefit to what they’re working on,” said Peter Gilgan, the chair and CEO of Mattamy Asset Management Inc., the parent company of Mattamy Homes and a longtime friend of Mr. Ruffolo.
After months of honing the process for safety, Mattamy has been offering voluntary COVID-19 tests since mid-November for employees who choose to go to the office, said Kerri Smiley, Mattamy’s vice-president of human resources, who oversaw the program’s implementation.
The workplace rapid-testing program already has support from some Canadian medical professionals, including former Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins and Isaac Bogoch, an infectious-diseases specialist at Toronto’s University Health Network.
“I see it as providing incremental safety, and gives people additional confidence that they can go back to a safe workplace,” Dr. Bogoch said in an interview, noting the importance of catching asymptomatic persons with COVID-19. While he said this kind of program should not replace public-health measures such as mask-wearing and physical distancing, or mandated lockdowns, “if you can work within the local public-health rules and help create a safer work environment, I think this is a wonderful idea.”
After several months working at pilot sites, they hope to implement the testing on a broader scale by April. The U of T-led consortium will use rapid antigen screening, which does not require a healthcare professional for administration, can cost less than a dollar per test and can deliver results within 15 minutes.
Those that test positive would be required to get a standard COVID-19 test through a public health authority. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says antigen tests produce more false negatives than the gold-standard polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests largely used by public health officials.
The Precision rapid testing kits used by Mattamy are PCR tests, and were approved by Health Canada in early November. They cost about $100 per sample, including the chemical reagents required to run the tests. Nine samples can be analyzed at once, in a process that takes about 90 minutes including swabs. Though this is faster than public test results are usually made available, Health Canada does not consider Precision’s test “rapid” because of the 90-minute timeframe.
The company was founded four years ago by University of Guelph biodiversity specialists. They developed technology to rapidly identify organisms in various environments by scanning genetic material, and built a mobile testing platform that the company says is as accurate as traditional labs.
In February, Precision began developing a COVID-19 test that would work with its mobile kits, says chief executive officer Mario Thomas. “For us, as molecular biologists, it’s just another virus,” he said.
Last May, Mr. Ruffolo approached Dr. Thomas to discuss how to use Precision’s technology to re-open downtown Toronto. “John said that Toronto is a ghost town – we should do something to re-open the economy there, and your platform is ideal for this,” Dr. Thomas said. The company is now in talks with several more office-based clients.
Mattamy’s Ms. Smiley said that many of the staff choosing to come into the office and take the voluntary tests are senior leaders, but that many others come in once every week or two – and have been taking the tests to feel safer working in a collaborative office, in case they are infected but asymptomatic. More than 200 employees have been tested since the program began, she said.
With files from Jaren Kerr
