Canadian home sales, prices hit record high as low mortgage rates drive buyers into the market

Canadian home sales and prices surged to a record high in July, as buyers flooded the market and took advantage of rock bottom mortgage rates after the new coronavirus pandemic briefly slowed activity in the spring.

Last month, 53,085 homes were sold on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 26 per cent from June, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), with Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver soaring along with the surrounding regions such as Hamilton-Burlington in Ontario and Fraser Valley in B.C.

The seasonally adjusted home price index, an industry calculation of a typical home sold, reached a record high of $637,600 last month. That was 2.3 per cent higher over June, the largest month to month increase since early 2017 when real estate markets were on a tear.

Before the pandemic struck in March, Vancouver, most of Southern Ontario, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal were showing signs of overheating with a shortage of properties triggering bidding wars.

“A big part of what we’re seeing right now is the snap back in activity that would have otherwise happened earlier this year,” Shaun Cathcart, CREA senior economist, said in a statement accompanying the results.

Although the number of new listings is increasing across the country, it is not rising at the same rate as sales, driving competition among buyers.

Now, fresh interest in suburban cities outside of Toronto, along with record low borrowing costs, is fuelling the country’s property market. The popular five-year fixed mortgage is currently below 2 per cent.

In some parts of the country, there is more demand today than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am seeing more homebuyers and more investors than pre-COVID,” said mortgage broker Bernadette Laxamana, president of Karista Mortgage in B.C. “With the rates being so low, it’s costing them less per month to buy and more of their payment is going to principal versus interest,” she said.

